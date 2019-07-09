Crude Oil Price Outlook Talking Points:

Crude Oil Prices Sticking to Resistance as Q3 Starts with Stability

Crude Oil prices continue to exhibit a tone of stability following a rush of volatility that showed in the second-half of Q2. After a strong sell-off spanned from late-April into early-June, a bullish ramp developed a few weeks ago that propelled prices into a confluent zone of resistance. This came-in around the 60-handle on WTI crude oil, with an assist from a bearish trendline taken from the April and May swing highs. Bulls did not give up easily there, as a week of struggle was accented by a flare in geopolitical tensions; but this was eventually won-out by bears posing a bearish shift last week, keeping oil bulls on the back foot as the potential for a larger breakdown remains.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

In last week’s technical piece on crude oil, a deeper zone of potential support/resistance was looked at that spanned from 57.26-57.85, with the latter of those prices functioning as the February swing-high along with both 57.25 and 57.47 as confluent Fibonacci levels. Price action posed an initial break below this zone after last week’s bearish push, but prices have since retraced back into this zone with sellers showing a response as indicated by the upper wicks on the four-hour chart from the past few trading days. This can keep the door open for short-side swing approaches, targeting a re-test of the 55-area on the chart.

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

WTI Crude Oil Longer-Term

Should that area around the price of 55 soon give way, there’s an additional area of support below that could remain of interest, and this takes place from 50.54-51.59. This was looked at coming into June and this is the area that bulls re-grabbed control of crude oil price action last month. This could remain as a secondary area of support potential should the decline continue, after which the psychological level of 50 comes into play.

On the bullish side of oil prices, given the amount of resistance that showed around the 60-handle, traders would likely want to wait for a confirmed break of that zone before looking to re-institute bullish strategies on WTI crude oil.

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX