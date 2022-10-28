FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE, Fed, RBA, Rate Decisions; Canada Jobs Report; US NFP

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-28 14:30:00
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
2022-10-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
More View more
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE, Fed, RBA, Rate Decisions; Canada Jobs Report; US NFP

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE, Fed, RBA, Rate Decisions; Canada Jobs Report; US NFP

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The first week of November is all about central banks: the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its rate decision on Tuesday; the Federal Reserve on Wednesday; and the Bank of England on Thursday.
  • While still important, the October US jobs report may see a muted impact in the wake of the Fed meeting when it is released on Friday.
  • Labor market data from New Zealand, Germany, and Canada are also due over the course of the week.
Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 31
( 13:10 GMT )
Join me on Monday, October 31 for the next Markets Week Ahead: Event Risk Trading Strategy session
Markets Week Ahead: Event Risk Trading Strategy
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

11/01 TUESDAY | 03:30 GMT | AUD Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision

Recent comments by key Reserve Bank of Australia officials suggests that the central bank still has some ways to go in order to bring its main rate into neutral territory, the level as which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary. RBA Assistant Governor for Economics Luci Ellis remarks this week effectively pegged the neutral rate between 2.5% and 3.5%; currently, the RBA’s main rate is 2.6%. More tightening may be ahead, but it may come in more measured increments over the next few months. That could start as soon as the November RBA meeting, where rates markets are currently pricing in a 103% chance of a 25-bps rate hike (3% chance of a 50-bps rate hike).

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

11/02 WEDNESDAY | 18:00 GMT | USD Federal Reserve Rate Decision

Over the past three months, there has been a tight relationship among the DXY Index, the shape of the US Treasury yield curve, and Fed rate hike odds. Despite easing back at the end of last week, Eurodollar spreads and Fed funds futures are still pricing a full 75-bps rate hike for the next Fed meeting in November. However, questions remain about whether or not a 50-bps or a 75-bps rate hike will be levied in December. If the destination matters more than the journey, the Fed may signal that it intends on begin slowing the pace of rate hikes moving forward but will ultimately end at a higher terminal rate than previously discussed (September FOMC outlined a 4.6% terminal rate at the end of 2023).

11/03 THURSDAY | 12:00 GMT | GBP Bank of England Rate Decision

It’s been an interesting month for the BOE, needless to say. The UK mini-budget precipitated an emergency intervention by the BOE in UK Gilt markets, which ultimately culminated with the resignation of former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Now that Rishi Sunak has taken over as UK Prime Minister, all appears well: UK Gilt yields are lower than where they were before the mini-budget, and the British Pound is stronger versus the Euro and the US Dollar. The lack of dysfunction may now give the BOE the runway it needs to continue with its plans to fight inflation with aggressive rate hikes in the coming months.UK overnight index swaps (OIS) are discounting aggressive action moving forward, with a 51% chance of a 75-bps rate hike in November (a 100% chance of a 25-bps hike and a 100% chance of a 50-bps rate hike).

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

11/04 FRIDAY | 12:30 GMT | CAD Employment Change & Unemployment Rate (OCT)

According to a Bloomberg News survey, the Canadian economy added +5K jobs last month after gaining +21.1K jobs in September. The job gains may not be sufficient to keep up with workers entering the labor market, however, as the unemployment rate is anticipated to rise to 5.3% from 5.2%. The mix of data is unlikely to move the needle for the Bank of Canada in either direction, which has recently begun to downshift the pace of its rate hikes (levying a 50-bps hike at the end of October against expectations of 75-bps). A weak Canada jobs report could weigh on the Canadian Dollar, given the BOC’s stance.

11/04 FRIDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD Nonfarm Payrolls & Unemployment Rate (OCT)

A US recession may be in the past and may still be forthcoming, but the US labor market has remained resilient thus far. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the US economy added +200K jobs from +263K jobs in September, with the US unemployment rate (U3) rising to 3.6% from 3.5%. The US participation rate is expected to hold at 62.3%, while US average hourly earnings are anticipated to come in at +4.7% y/y from +5% y/y.

According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +104K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to keep the unemployment rate (U3) below 5% with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

If ‘good news is bad news’ for risk assets as the Federal Reserve recalibrates its policy stance, then ‘good news is good news and bad news is bad news’ for the US Dollar: a strong US labor market report could help revitalize Fed rate hike odds; a weak US labor market report weigh on terminal rate odds in 2023, which would hurt the US Dollar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Forex at the News Release
Trading Forex at the News Release
2022-10-27 12:00:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2022-10-27 09:30:00
Trading Economic Data Means Looking Past the Numbers
Trading Economic Data Means Looking Past the Numbers
2022-10-26 07:00:00
Fed’s Mary Daly Sparks Market Optimism
Fed’s Mary Daly Sparks Market Optimism
2022-10-25 19:03:30
Advertisement