FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Manufacturing PMI; US Durable Goods Orders; German Ifo Business Climate; US PCE Index; Fed’s Jackson Hole

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD Persistence, EUR/JPY Resistance
2022-08-22 14:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
2022-08-22 17:02:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
2022-08-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
More View more
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Manufacturing PMI; US Durable Goods Orders; German Ifo Business Climate; US PCE Index; Fed’s Jackson Hole

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Manufacturing PMI; US Durable Goods Orders; German Ifo Business Climate; US PCE Index; Fed’s Jackson Hole

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The August German manufacturing PMI, the August German Ifo business climate survey, and the September German GfK consumer confidence reading are all likely to point to a deteriorating growth environment for the Eurozone’s largest economy.
  • The August UK manufacturing PMI should show further signs of economic slowdown as the UK economy moves closer towards stagflation,
  • July US durable goods orders and the July US PCE index should be market moving, but not nearly as important as Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

08/23 TUESDAY | 08:30 GMT | GBP Manufacturing PMI Flash (AUG)

The UK economy is moving towards stagflation and data due this week is likely to further the narrative that the boxes are being checked. The August UK manufacturing PMI is due in at 51.1 from 52.1, barely holding in expansion territory. Chances of a weak print persist as UK energy prices continue to skyrocket and UK inflation readings reach fresh multi-decade highs, leaving the Bank of England in a bind as the summer comes to an end. More weakness is likely ahead for the Sterling.

08/24 WEDNESDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD Durable Goods Orders (JUL)

The US economy revolves around consumption trends, given that approximately 85% of GDP is accounted for by the spending habits of businesses and consumers – 15% from business investment and 70% from consumer consumption. As such, the durable goods orders reportmake for an important barometer of the US economy. Durable goods are items with lifespans of three-years or longer – from refrigerators and washing machines to cars and airplanes. These items typically require greater capital investment or financing to secure, meaning that traders can use the report as a proxy for business’ and consumers’ financial confidence and health. With US inflation pressures moderating in July, it appears that spending habits stabilized (at least momentarily). According to a Bloomberg News survey, the July reading is expected to show a gain of +0.6% m/m after the +1.9% m/m gain in June.

08/25 THURSDAY | 08:00 GMT | EUR German Ifo Business Climate (AUG)

A trifecta of German data this week are likely to show a rapidly deteriorating economic outlook for the Eurozone’s largest economy. The August German manufacturing PMI on Tuesday is expected to sink further into contraction territory (48.2 expected from 49.3) while the September German GfK consumer confidence reading on Friday is due to show further erosion as well (-31.8 expected from -30.6). In between those two releases, the August German Ifo business climate survey on Thursday is forecast to decline to 86.8 from 88.6, the lowest reading in over two years (effectively since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic). Until European energy prices settle, there’s little reason to think the German economic outlook will improve, much to the Euro’s chagrin.

08/26 FRIDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD PCE Price Index (JUL)

The Federal Reserve’s back-to-back 75-bps rate hikeswere aggressive steps to try and arrest multi-decade highs in US inflation rates. Early – very early – evidence is that tighter monetary policy may be working. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the US PCE price index, appears ready to join the deceleration seen by the US consumer price index (CPI). According to a Bloomberg News survey, consensus forecasts expected the headline PCE price index to drop to +6.6% y/y in July from +6.8% y/y in June, while the core PCE price index is due in at +4.7% y/y from +4.8% y/y. Receding price pressures beget a less hawkish Fed (e.g. a 50-bps rate hike in September instead of a 75-bps rate hike), which is negative for the US Dollar.

08/26 FRIDAY | 14:00 GMT | USD Fed Chair Powell Speech at Jackson Hole

The Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium will run from Thursday through Saturday, and if recent commentary from Fed policymakers is a guidepost, then traders should be expecting hawkish tones in unison. Certainly, markets seem to think that a Fed pivot is coming, given the market pricing is for only a handful of 25-bps rate hike equivalents the rest of 2022 before rate cuts materialize in 2023. But with US inflation rates persisting well-above the Fed’s comfort level, it should come as no surprise that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely push back against market pricing and deploy an aggressively hawkish tone on Friday. Anything less than a ‘whatever it takes’ tone from Fed Chair Powell may rekindle speculation around a less hawkish Fed, however.

{{NEWSLETTER }}

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Mexico Inflation Rate; German Inflation Rate; US Inflation Rate; China New Yuan Loans; UK GDP
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Mexico Inflation Rate; German Inflation Rate; US Inflation Rate; China New Yuan Loans; UK GDP
2022-08-08 18:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Meeting; New Zealand Jobs Report; BOE Meeting; Canada Jobs Report; US NFP
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Meeting; New Zealand Jobs Report; BOE Meeting; Canada Jobs Report; US NFP
2022-08-01 18:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australia Inflation Rate; US Durable Goods; Fed Meeting; US GDP; Eurozone GDP
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australia Inflation Rate; US Durable Goods; Fed Meeting; US GDP; Eurozone GDP
2022-07-25 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Eurozone Economic Sentiment; UK GDP; US Inflation Rate; BOC Rate Decision; Australia Jobs Report
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Eurozone Economic Sentiment; UK GDP; US Inflation Rate; BOC Rate Decision; Australia Jobs Report
2022-07-11 18:30:00
Advertisement