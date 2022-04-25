FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Durable Goods; Australia Inflation Rate; BOJ Rate Decision; US GDP; Eurozone Inflation Rate

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, EU CPI, BOJ, US GDP
2022-04-25 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal
2022-04-25 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
More View more
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Durable Goods; Australia Inflation Rate; BOJ Rate Decision; US GDP; Eurozone Inflation Rate

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Durable Goods; Australia Inflation Rate; BOJ Rate Decision; US GDP; Eurozone Inflation Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The Federal Reserve is in its communications blackout window, elevating the importance of US economic data in the days ahead.
  • Incoming inflation data from Australia will further incentivize the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise rates rapidly after federal elections next month.
  • The Bank of Japan will once again commit to unlimited bond buying, which could catalyze USD/JPY rates to test 130.00 in the coming days.

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

04/26 TUESDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD Durable Goods Orders (MAR)

The US economy revolves around consumption trends, given that approximately 70% of GDP is accounted for by the spending habits of businesses and consumers. As such, the durable goods orders reportmake for an important barometer of the US economy. Durable goods are items with lifespans of three-years or longer – from refrigerators and washing machines to cars and airplanes. These items typically require greater capital investment or financing to secure, meaning that traders can use the report as a proxy for business’ and consumers’ financial confidence and health. Despite consumer sentiment surveys suggesting American businesses and consumers are feeling their finances squeezed thanks to multi-decade highs in inflation, the March print is expected to show a gain of +1% m/m after the -2.2% m/mloss in February.

04/27 WEDNESDAY | 01:30 GMT | AUD Inflation Rate (CPI) (1Q)

According to a Bloomberg News survey, 1Q’22 Australia inflation rates (CPI) increased by +4.6% y/y from +3.5% y/y. While these inflation rates continue to lag much of the developed world, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target range is +1-3%, suggesting that price pressures will still be above the upper band. These data will be more evidence that the RBA needs to begin an aggressive rate hike cycle starting in June. In turn, the data may be what the Australian Dollar needs to stem its recent acute sell-off.

04/28 THURSDAY | 03:00 GMT | JPY Bank of Japan Rate Decision

The Bank of Japan will not be changing interest rates this week, nor will it be abandoning its QQE policy. But with respect to the latter of these points, with JGB yields running higher, another strong commitment to keeping bond yields capped will almost certainly emerge. In doing so, this could help spark the next leg of Japanese Yen weakness, with USD/JPY rates poised to test 130.00 for the first time in more than 20 years.

04/28 THURSDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD Gross Domestic Product (Q1)

The US economy appears to have slowed down at the start of 2022, a combination of lower fiscal and monetary support as well as the COVID-19 omicron variant having a chilling effect on business activity and travel. According to a Bloomberg News survey, a reading of +1.1% annualized is expected; the Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth tracker is sitting at +1.3%. Nevertheless, with US inflation rates at multi-decade highs, a weaker US GDP reading won’t do much to prevent the Fed from raising rates by 50-bps next week.

04/29 FRIDAY | 09:00 GMT | EUR Inflation Rate Flash (HICP) (APR)

The initial April Eurozone inflation rate report (HICP) is expected to show another increase in price pressures – though that doesn’t mean that the European Central Bank will change tact anytime soon. Forecasters pegging headlines price pressures up by +2.5% m/m and +7.5% y/y, and the core reading up to +3.2% y/y from +2.9% y/y.

Regardless of the data, the market is wrong about the European Central Bank, plain and simple. Rates markets are discounting the first ECB rate hike in July, while the ECB has repeatedly said that it will not raise rates until after asset purchases end in 3Q'22. As reality sets in, EUR/USD rates are likely to fall back to their pandemic low at 1.0635. Soon after, parity will become the focal point.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Speeches; Canada, Eurozone, Japan, New Zealand Inflation Rates
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Speeches; Canada, Eurozone, Japan, New Zealand Inflation Rates
2022-04-18 19:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; US ISM Services PMI; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation Rate; Canada Jobs Report
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; US ISM Services PMI; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation Rate; Canada Jobs Report
2022-04-04 17:25:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese Manufacturing PMI; US PCE Index; Eurozone Inflation Rate; US NFP; US ISM Manufacturing
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese Manufacturing PMI; US PCE Index; Eurozone Inflation Rate; US NFP; US ISM Manufacturing
2022-03-28 18:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Speeches; UK Inflation Rate; US Durable Goods Orders; US PMI; German Ifo Survey
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Speeches; UK Inflation Rate; US Durable Goods Orders; US PMI; German Ifo Survey
2022-03-21 18:35:00
Advertisement