FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HcEuLRssb7
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Elevated inflation has been driven by reopening effects, supply constraints
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I expect economic growth to be strong in the second half of the year - Supply constraints have been more severe than expected
  • Fed's Rosengren: - If wages rise faster than expected, it may cause the Fed to start thinking about rate hikes sooner than expected - Drastic shutdowns from the start of the pandemic may have not been necessary
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I want reductions in Treasuries and MBS to be equal - I do not expect inflation to rise much more than 2.1% or 2.2% next year
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I would prefer to start tapering by potentially October or November, but no later than December - 5.4% unemployment rate is not considered "full employment"
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I would favor the announcement of tapering in September, should we get another strong jobs report - Because the economy is suffering labor and supply constraints, bond purchases are not as effective as they once were
  • Fed's Rosengren: - In my opinion, inflation criteria for taper has been reached - I am unconcerned with the Fed's mandate to meet inflation goals
  • Fed's Rosengren remarks in a CNBC appearance that the criteria for tapering has been met on the inflation. Could be urged to action on the employment side with another strong jobs report
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4n85W13E3I
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The turn through the middle of August brings forth a bevy of data related to inflation data, with figures due from Canada, the Eurozone, the UK, and Japan.
  • Central banks’ stimulus withdrawal efforts will be in focus as the August Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to produce a rate hike, while the July FOMC meeting minutes will outline various conditions for winding down the Fed’s QE program.
  • Overall, recent changes in retail trader positioning suggest that the US Dollar has a mixed bias.

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

08/18 WEDNESDAY | 02:00 GMT | NZD RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND RATE DECISION

The weeks since the July RBNZ policy continued to produce several strong economic data reports, and it now appears the New Zealand economy has progressed far enough to warrant discussions around a rate hike. In fact, according to overnight index swaps for New Zealand, there is a 25-bps rate hike fully discounted by markets, with an 18% chance of a 50-bps rate hike. The OIS curve is very hawkish, insofar as there is a 77% chance of another 25-bps rate hike when the RBNZ meets next in October.The New Zealand Dollar retains the mantle of having the most hawkish central bank among the major currencies; ongoing hawkish forward guidance is needed to fulfill this promise, however.

08/18 WEDNESDAY | 06:00 GMT | GBP Inflation Rate (JUL)

The second inflation report in the post-Haldane era is due out this week. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the headline July UK inflation rate (CPI) is due in at +0.3% from +0.5% (m/m) and +2.3% from +2.5% (y/y), while the core inflation rate (ex-energy and food) due in at +2.2% from +2.3% (y/y). Barring another upside surprise, any retracement in inflation pressures is likely to prove unsupportive to the British Pound.

08/18 WEDNESDAY | 09:00 GMT | EUR Core Inflation Rate FINAL (JUL)

According to a Bloomberg News survey, the July Eurozone core inflation rate (final CPI) is forecasted to show a slight moderation in July from +0.7% to +0.9% (y/y). Restrictions on economic activity in parts of Europe thanks to the rapid spread of the delta variant have weighed on the Euro in recent weeks. It was just in July that President Christine Lagarde remarked that policy will be “permanently accommodative,” sapping economic data releases of their potency in the near-term. As has been the case for a few weeks, especially now in less liquid markets, only a significant deviation from the estimate would likely provoke a significant move in EUR-crosses.

08/18 WEDNESDAY | 12:30 GMT | CAD INFLATION RATE (JUL)

According to a Bloomberg News survey, the July Canada inflation rate (CPI) is forecasted to show an increase of +3.4% from +3.1% (y/y), while the core reading is due in at +2.6% from +2.7% (y/y). Still elevated beyond the BOC’s medium-term target of +2%, they will unlikely have a significant impact on policy outcomes given that the Bank of Canada is already on course to slow down its asset purchase program. For now, it seems unlikely that higher rates of inflation will translate into greater speculative fervor for a more hawkish BOC in the very near-term.

08/18 WEDNESDAY | 14:00 GMT | USD JULY FOMC MEETING MINUTES

In the wake of the July FOMC meeting, and in light of the surge in the delta variant caseload in the US, traders began reducing their expectations for a more hawkish Federal Reserve. However, the combined impact of the strong July US nonfarm payrolls report – the second in a row – plus the July US inflation rate report (CPI) has sparked a shift in both market expectations and language used by FOMC policymakers thus far in August. The July FOMC minutes are likely to reflect a less hawkish point of view than what has been said by various FOMC officials in August.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australian, Canadian, & Eurozone Inflation Rates; Eurozone & US GDP; July FOMC Meeting
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Australian, Canadian, & Eurozone Inflation Rates; Eurozone & US GDP; July FOMC Meeting
2021-07-26 16:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK & US Inflation Rates; BOC & RBNZ Rate Decisions; Australian Jobs Report
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK & US Inflation Rates; BOC & RBNZ Rate Decisions; Australian Jobs Report
2021-07-12 17:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese & US Manufacturing PMIs; Eurozone Inflation; US NFP & Unemployment Rate; US Holiday
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese & US Manufacturing PMIs; Eurozone Inflation; US NFP & Unemployment Rate; US Holiday
2021-06-28 18:27:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; US Retail Sales; Canadian & UK Inflation Rates; Australian Jobs Report
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; US Retail Sales; Canadian & UK Inflation Rates; Australian Jobs Report
2021-06-14 22:00:00
Advertisement