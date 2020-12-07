FX Week Ahead: November Mexican Inflation & USD/MXN Rate Forecast

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-07 18:08:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C46SlRO5wU
  • USD/CAD attempts to retrace the decline following Canada’s Employment report, but the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the central bank. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/1AKSTGp7g0 https://t.co/8kJzcuLGrD
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) Actual: $7.23B Expected: $16B Previous: $15.03B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) Actual: $7.23B Expected: $16B Previous: $16.21B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $16B Previous: $16.21B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.24% Gold: 1.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A5PqxrbHo5
  • $GBPUSD is currently carving out a huge 'lower wick' on the daily candle. This is extreme intraday volatility but not unprecedented when it comes to Brexit deadlines. We had the same at end of 2018/beginning of 2019 and of course Jun 24 and Oct 4, 2016: https://t.co/Sxd9VW9y7G
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open - $DXY Weekly Levels - https://t.co/xkVespmeLl https://t.co/Lmbk9TYLNe
  • The Euro rally has paused, but a small setback may not mean the bullish breakout attempts are finished.. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Vc1hFvnHRw https://t.co/Nn41xG2EFb
  • Poll: There is plenty of Sterling and $GBPUSD volatility around the ongoing post-Brexit trade discussions. The situation is just as complicated as ever with another 'kick of the can' for a few days. How far do you think Cable would fall on a clear 'no deal' outcome?
FX Week Ahead: November Mexican Inflation & USD/MXN Rate Forecast

FX Week Ahead: November Mexican Inflation & USD/MXN Rate Forecast

2020-12-07 21:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

Mexican Inflation (CPI) Report Overview:

  • The November Mexican inflation (CPI) report will be released on Wednesday, December 9 at 13:00 GMT. A slight moderation in price pressures is anticipated.
  • USD/MXN rates have broken below the key psychological level of 20.0000, continuing its losing ways since the US presidential election.
  • Retail trader positioning suggests a bullish bias to USD/CAD rates, which may portend poorly for the Mexican Peso.

12/09 WEDNESDAY | 12:00 GMT | MXN Mexican Inflation (CPI) Report (NOV)

The November Mexican inflation (CPI) report will be released on Wednesday, December 9 at 13:00 GMT. According to a Bloomberg News survey, a slight moderation in price pressures is anticipated with the headline inflation rate due in at 3.41% from 4.09% in October. While weaker price pressures are not surprising in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the changing composition of Banxico suggests that weaker inflation data may be the excuse needed to restart a rate cut cycle.

At the start of the week, Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador nominated Galia Borja Gomez, the Treasurer of the Mexican Finance Ministry, to join Banxico has deputy governor. Historically, Banxico has had a hawkish tilt, seeking to keep price pressures down even if it meant constraining growth. But the ascent of Gomez to deputy governor, coupled with downside price pressures, may be cultivating an environment where Banxico seeks to tamp down the Mexican Peso.

What appeared to be a clear path towards Mexican Peso strength post-US presidential elections have become more complicated in the near-term.

Pair to Watch: USD/MXN

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/MXN RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2019 TO DECMEBER 2020) (CHART 1)

usd/mxn rate, usd/mxn technical analysis, usd/mxn chart, usd/mxn rate forecast, usd/mxn rate chart

There has been considerable downside in USD/MXN rates in recent weeks, with the pair continuing its descent within the parallel downtrend dating back to the coronavirus pandemic high set in April. Since the test of channel resistance at the start of November, which came in the form of a bearish outside engulfing candle, USD/MXN rates have been biased lower.

Bearish momentum has been strong, with USD/MXN rates below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA, which is in bearish sequential order. But daily MACD is trending higher below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are perking up in oversold territory. Still, in the past two weeks, two significant Fibonacci retracement levels serving as critical support have broken: the 76.4% retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 20.2349; and the 38.2% retracement of the past 10-years of trading low/high range (April 2011 low/April 2020 high) at 20.3215.

Were USD/MXN rates to retake the 20.2349/20.3215 area, the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope would be broken, giving credence to a bullish reversal. Nevertheless, the broader context of any USD/MXN price action would be in context of the broader downtrend, suggesting that rallies may look to be sold in the foreseeable future.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Tracking CAD & MXN Positioning

The close proximity of both countries given their trade relationship with the United States also means that their currencies tend to trade in a similar fashion as well. To this end, the 20-day correlation between USD/CAD and USD/MXN rates is currently +0.31 and the 50-day correlation is +0.89. One week ago, on December 1, the 20-day correlation was +0.59 and the 50-day correlation was +0.92.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: USD/CAD RATE FORECAST (DECEMBER 7, 2020) (CHART 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs usd/cad, usd/cad rate chart, usd/cad rate forecast, usd/cad technical analysis

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 73.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 13.28% higher than yesterday and 3.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.99% higher than yesterday and 3.37% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Read more: FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
FX Week Ahead: November Canada Jobs Report & USD/CAD Rate Forecast
FX Week Ahead: November Canada Jobs Report & USD/CAD Rate Forecast
2020-12-03 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-03 16:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: May RBNZ Meeting & NZD/USD Rate Forecast
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: May RBNZ Meeting & NZD/USD Rate Forecast
2020-05-11 16:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
USD/MXN