Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails at Resistance, USD/CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open
2019-11-21 14:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside as Support Holds - Euro to USD Price Forecast
2019-11-21 11:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-11-21 13:34:00
GBP/USD & GBP/JPY Charts: Pound Set Up to Rally Against Dollar, Yen
2019-11-21 12:54:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On
2019-11-21 12:00:00
Gold Prices Firm on New US-China Trade Doubts, OECD, ECB Eyed
2019-11-21 07:42:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Existing Home Sales (MoM) (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence (NOV A) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -7.2 Previous: -7.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Leading Index (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • EU's Malmstrom: The US has 'severe legal limitations' on car duties $EURUSD $USDJPY
  • BOC Governor Poloz: -We're still quite stimulative where we are today -Watching to see if trade war spills into confidence -Global financial conditions have eased a lot -We have to watch financial stability concerns $CAD
  • 😅 https://t.co/Rdln8JZtO7 https://t.co/sQFKFQRjtp
  • OECD Report: Global growth is expected to average just 2.9% in 2020 – down from 3.0% in the last report – near a decade low, according to the latest OECD forecasts published today. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/Y332MLvHez https://t.co/4M7KcJkbQG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Zfo3rWA2yf
  • $EURUSD: Any close below the low end of the zone could convince sellers to press EUR/USD towards 1.0912. Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/tR6iKqlMSz https://t.co/uDmTsRrqIA
  • -Above upper barrier of 1std dev options-implied trading range outlined last Friday -Running along top channel of its Bollinger Band with compressing width -RSI teetering into overbought territory -MACD suggests upward momentum losing steam Will BOC's Poloz spark a reversal?🧐
Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast

Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast

2019-11-21 14:18:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • US/China trade war: What now for EUR/USD?
  • GBP/USD’s future as the Brexit dialogue continues
  • Is Bitcoin finally maturing as a market?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by DailyFX analysts Nicholas Cawley and David Cottle, based in the UK and Singapore respectively. On the agenda this time: The latest on the US-China trade war and EUR/USD, the outlook for GBP/USD as the Brexit dialogue continues, and insight on a range of asset classes, from Crude oil to Bitcoin. You can listen to this podcast with Nick Cawley and David Cottle by clicking on the link above or one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Traders debate market forecast for forex, gold, crude oil, Bitcoin

Where is the most-traded pair, EUR/USD headed? Nick says: ‘Lower for longer. The upside is very limited for the Euro as a currency. The only way EUR/USD will go up Is if the US Dollar weakens; I can see no reason for the Euro to strengthen. Everything points south.” David agrees: “From a fundamental perspective the Euro has all sorts of difficulties; a riven central bank, a new, [yet-to-be-established] head of the ECB; there’s always a chance of some general Dollar weakness feedback with a Trump presidency and a trade spat with China.”

Gold has been on a run during the summer – but has that interest waned in recent months? Nick says, “There’s always interest in gold. It’s a good trading market for an intraday or a day trader, with well-known drivers, and I like it as a trading vehicle. Can it go to 1,700? I don’t think so. Will it go back down to 1400? Maybe. [We may be stuck in the] 1460-1540 range [in the immediate future].”

In Bitcoin, Nick believes we have a market that is maturing. “I never thought I’d say that about cryptocurrencies. It used to be a long-only market; you bought it, you sat on it, you listened to the hype and you hope you’d double your money in 24 hours. And some days it happened.

“Will it go back to $20,000? I don’t know. But the longer the market goes on, the more types of investor that gets involved and you have an asset class that will continue to garner interest.”

However, David remains skeptical. “You get the market [rising], but I was reading about the lack of increase in people actually using it for things [as a medium of exchange], and I find it hard to square that.”

Follow DailyFX on Twitter for more insight

If you’re looking for the latest news and strategies from our analysts at DailyFX, take a look at our Twitter feed @DailyFX.

Click on the channels below to listen to the podcast in full.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Forex for a Living: Q&A with Trader Joel Kruger | Podcast
Trading Forex for a Living: Q&A with Trader Joel Kruger | Podcast
2019-11-14 14:07:00
Elliott Wave Analysis With Jeremy Wagner | Podcast
Elliott Wave Analysis With Jeremy Wagner | Podcast
2019-11-06 10:13:00
Financial Market Outlook Amid US-China Trade Talks | Podcast
Financial Market Outlook Amid US-China Trade Talks | Podcast
2019-10-24 08:26:00
How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast
How will Brexit affect the US? Economist Julian Jessop Answers | Podcast
2019-10-18 09:56:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.