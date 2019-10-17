EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, GBPUSD, EURUSD & USDCAD Charts
2019-10-17 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?
2019-10-17 10:48:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brexit EU27 vote accepts withdrawal agreement -BBG
  • $USD now testing trendline support in the rising wedge formation $DXY https://t.co/tNKOhkt6hV https://t.co/i4OG9Pdzgi
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/rFhWzz0pIy https://t.co/3wIQxdtGzs
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.36% France 40: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I6uDnSW58l
  • We are on pace for our first three-week $EURUSD rally since since July 2018. Compared to that previous run, a much more solid (less volatile) climb https://t.co/Ulfb6yd8N6
  • You'd think with all this $GBPUSD volatility that a withdrawal agreement weren't a sure thing... Here is a daily chart of Cable with the 'wicks' or 'tails' https://t.co/dyU45l7CMo
  • $USDCAD moving down for a fresh two-month-low. the fib level at 3132 helped to mark the sept low. test going down rn as $USD weakness continues https://t.co/SfcZt8okkk
  • EMEA Equities Update (Thursday Close): $DAX -0.07% $FTSE +0.13% $CAC -0.42% $SToxx -0.27% $IBEX -0.45%
  • The #Euro is challenging resistance around the 11080 mark right now, but should that give-way (currently is), then the February 2018 trend-line is the next big challenge. Get your $EUR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/bf9yY4JWmm https://t.co/ZMTuCIvLXL
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 1.665% Primary Dealers Awarded 48.6% Indirect Bidders Awarded 48.7% Direct Bidders Awarded 2.7% B/C Ratio 2.99
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil | Rupert Osborne | Podcast

2019-10-17 12:49:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecasts Amid US & UK Political Turmoil: Coming up in our podcast this time:

  • How will the Trump impeachment process affect forex and US stocks?
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD: Could the US Dollar fall?
  • Brexit latest: How to trade the Pound

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Rupert Osborne, CEO of the US arm of DailyFX parent company IG. Key topics covered: the Trump impeachment process and how it might hit the markets, the latest EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecasts, and a Brexit update. You can listen to this podcast with Rupert Osborne by clicking on the link above or one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Follow our podcasts on a platform that suits you

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/trading-global-markets-decoded/id1440995971

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/trading-global-markets-decoded-with-dailyfx

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-943631370

Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Iuoq7v7xqjefyqthmypwp3x5aoi

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6FtbTf4iGyxS0jrQ5jIWfo

Trump Impeachment process – how will it affect the markets?

Talk begins on the Trump impeachment process. Can we draw on the Nixon impeachment for clues on what might happen? Rupert says that while comparisons can be made to the 1970s, differing financial markets between the two eras mean there aren’t too many parallels for forex.

“The stock market did fall at that time, and political instability in the largest economy in the world would probably be received poorly by the financial markets.,” Rupert says. However, it’s unclear whether the Democrats have a powerful enough case against Trump for conviction. “While the chances of him being impeached by the House may be quite high, the chances of him being convicted in the Senate are probably quite low.”

EUR/USD and GBP/USD:Could USD and stocks both fall?

When it comes to EUR/USD and GBP/USD, Rupert cites a study that predicts we’re at the end of a 15-year cycle that may see a period where both the US stock market and the US Dollar fall. “If USD goes up you would expect US stocks to go down, and vice versa, but the hypothesis is this would break and both would fall, which would have an impact on investor habits,” he says.

Could the Dollar’s role as safe haven be under threat? “USD is the central currency for international trade, and many assets are held in USD.

“The role of the Fed in stabilizing the global financial markets is high too, so for the foreseeable future, people will default back to the Dollar as a safe haven currency.”

Brexit latest and GBP

At this stage of Brexit negotiations, Rupert feels the central case is a No Deal exit, probably leading to an election. What does that mean for trading GBP?

“It would be sensible for everyone looking at the market to balance out risk and reward and sketch out what you think may happen,” he says. “If you believe the Pound is undervalued and take a bullish view, think about how far down the market can move, and make sure you’re fully collateralized up to that point.

“If you take a bearish view on the Pound you should set your risk/reward such that you would be able to capture sudden falls and protect yourself on the upside.”

Forex predictions and forecasts

For more on forex predictions and forecasts, make sure you follow our market news and stay on top of the latest movements in currency pairs.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
Crude Oil Market Sentiment: Why So Negative? | Shin Kim | Podcast
2019-10-10 15:07:00
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
Macro-to-Micro, Options and Women in Trading | Samantha LaDuc | Podcast
2019-10-07 13:01:00
Pound Prediction After Brexit With Deal/No Deal | Philip Shaw | Podcast
Pound Prediction After Brexit With Deal/No Deal | Philip Shaw | Podcast
2019-10-02 14:13:00
Easy Money Policy, EURUSD Forecast, And More | Philip Tyson | Podcast
Easy Money Policy, EURUSD Forecast, And More | Philip Tyson | Podcast
2019-09-25 13:11:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.