MACD settings to make the most of your trades

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook
2020-01-22 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoC Governor Poloz says the door is obviously open to a rate cut $CAD
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: Halliburton takes $2.2 billion charge on shale slump “It dismissed 8% of its North American staff at mid-year & later…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: - Canada CPI Core Median (Y/Y%) Dec: 2.2% (est 2.4%, prevR 2.3%) - Canada CPI Core Common (Y/Y%) Dec: 2.0% (est 1.9%, prev…
  • RT @DeItaOne: BOC CUTS 2020 GDP TO 1.6% FROM 1.7%, 2021 UP TO 2% FROM 1.8%
  • RT @forexflowlive: #BOC's Poloz - Persistence of disappointing growth data would be measured by impact on inflation: Interesting comment. I…
  • German Ambassador to US states that the EU will respond to additional US tariffs with its own tariffs $EUR
  • BoC Governor Poloz states that balance of risks could be changed over time with economic data $CAD
  • BoC Governor Poloz says balance of risks did not warrant lowering rates at this time $CAD
  • Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Forecast: GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY A Pullback or a Comeback? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-jpy/2020/01/22/Euro-GBP-vs-Yen-Price-Forecast-GBPJPY-EURJPY-A-Pullback-or-a-Comeback-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/KCNn01MQHN
  • In the Canadian Dollar's retreat, USDCAD has made a path of least resistance break back into an established range. That said, not nearly as impressive as what $CADJPY checked to: https://t.co/qQGBhJljbl
MACD settings to make the most of your trades

MACD settings to make the most of your trades

2020-01-22 15:16:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

The MACD is often used with its default setting when entering trades. However, this versatile indicator can be customized to assist traders in exiting trades too. This article takes a brief look at the MACD and the general MACD settings before expanding on how the MACD can be altered to exit trades.

Typical MACD Settings

The typical MACD default settings are (12,26, 9) and refers to the following:

  • (12) – The 12 period exponentially weighted average (EMA) or ‘fast line’
  • (26) – The 26 period EMA or ‘slow line’
  • (9) – The 9 period EMA of the MACD line, known as the ‘signal line’

Where,

MACD = fast line – the slow line

Signal line = 9 period EMA of the MACD itself

MACD settings

Essentially, the fast line and the slow line make up the MACD line and then the signal line is the 9 period EMA of the MACD line.

The histogram provides a visual representation of when the MACD is above (green) or below (red) the signal line. These are the typical settings used by traders when entering the market but what about when it is time to exit the market?

If you are new trading or simply need a refresher, take a look at our in-depth MACD guide.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Richard Snow
Acquire the basics of FX trading in this intro to FX
Get My Guide

How to use two MACDs with different settings for better exits

Many traders spend a disproportionate amount of time and effort on the entry into the marketwhile neglecting where they exit. However, when trading, it is the exit that will determine how much you ultimately take from the market or how much of your equity you surrender to the market.

Traditional MACD exits

Traders can look for the usual MACD entry triggers but adapt these signals to exits. For example, a zero-line crossover or the tradition signal of the MACD line crossing the signal line can be adopted to exit trades.

The downfall of this approach arises when there are multiple crosses of the MACD and signal line resulting in traders opening and closing trades more frequently than necessary.

Exiting a trade properly is often the toughest part of trading well and the addition of a second MACD can help with that.

Adding a second slower MACD for exits

The argument for having two MACDs is that you have a sensitive (faster) MACD to get you into a potential trend quickly and a less sensitive (slower) MACD for exits. As mentioned earlier, exiting a trade properly is often the toughest part of trading well and the second MACD can help with that. The second MACD settings are 19,39,9.

Slow MACD used for exits

Each of the MACDs have a purpose; the fast MACD using the 12, 26, 9 readings are only to be used to enter the trade at the zero-line crossover. The slower MACD using the 19, 39, 9 readings are only to be used to exit the trades when the MACD line crosses the signal line.

The table below summarizes this:

MACD settings

Signal

Entry criteria

Fast MACD (12, 26, 9)

Zero-line crossover

Exit criteria

Slow MACD (19, 39, 9)

MACD, signal line crossover

It is clear to see how the two MACDs combine to produce entries and exits in the CAD/CHF chart below. The

MACD settings on CAD/CHF

The entry rules are different from the exit rules to keep you trading into the direction trend longer before exiting the trade.

MACD Settings FAQ

Under which market conditions should traders consider using a slower MACD setting?

Slower MACD settings can be extremely helpful to navigate more volatile currency pairs such as: UZD/ZAR, GBP/AUD, CAD/JPY to name a few. The slower MACD settings applied to any of these markets helps to smooth out the volatility of the market in an attempt to avoid false signals.

Slower MACD settings are particularly useful for GBP crosses as these pairs are naturally more expensive and require larger margin than other pairs when comparing the same number of contracts.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Enter Trades using a MACD Crossover
How to Enter Trades using a MACD Crossover
2020-01-16 12:30:00
How to Become a Forex Trader & Build an FX Mindset
How to Become a Forex Trader & Build an FX Mindset
2020-01-15 17:34:00
The MACD Histogram and How It Works as a Buy/Sell Signal
The MACD Histogram and How It Works as a Buy/Sell Signal
2020-01-09 08:35:00
How to Value a Stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation
How to Value a Stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation
2020-01-06 14:00:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.