The MACD Histogram and How It Works as a Buy/Sell Signal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Ready to Reverse Uptrend?
2020-01-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
S&P 500, Gold and Oil Put In for Enormous Volatility and Short-Term Reversals
2020-01-09 03:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BOE Governor Carney Speaks in London due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-09
  • RT @Scutty: Yeah, risk-free rates have fallen a lot, but still.. "We retain our view that without a turn in the earnings cycle – current v…
  • What are the best strategies for predicting where a currency is heading? Find out from DailyFX Senior Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak and Analyst @JMcQueenFX here, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with host @MartinSEssex : https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/LnD1919KAJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.88%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/shHmeHcBLB
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: -0.59% Silver: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TH7PtI3CAe
  • Iran's Deputy Head of Revolutionary Guards states that Iran will take harsher revenge soon following latest missile attacks - Tasnim
  • EU's Barnier states that time frame for new relationship deal with the UK is hugely challenging $GBP
  • RT @FirstSquawk: SENIOR IRANIAN GUARDS COMMANDER SAYS IRAN WILL TAKE "HARSHER REVENGE SOON" AFTER MISSILE ATTACKS ON U.S. TARGETS IN IRAQ -…
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sIDpWoupHH
  • CHF Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves Dec Actual: 770.8b Previous: 782.9b
The MACD Histogram and How It Works as a Buy/Sell Signal

The MACD Histogram and How It Works as a Buy/Sell Signal

2020-01-09 08:35:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

MACD histogram talking points:

  • The MACD as a lagging indicator
  • MACD histogram: What does the histogram represent?
  • Using MACD histograms as buy/sell signals

The MACD as a Lagging Indicator

The MACD is an indicator that uses exponential moving averages (EMA) to determine trend strength along with entry points based on crossovers.

Traders who use the MACD indicator often are critical of the fact that it will signal an entry after the initial move has begun and therefore leave pips behind. As such, many traders wanting to enter a trade sooner dismiss it as a “lagging” indicator.

A lagging indicator is a technical indicator that uses past price data to formulate the actions of the indicator itself. Therefore, all indicators are lagging since they are computed on trading data that has already taken place and then factored in with what is occurring.

In the case of the MACD indicator, the most widely used entry signal is when the MACD line crosses over the signal Line in the direction of the trend. Since these two lines are simply two moving averages, by their very nature the crossover will not occur until the move itself is under way. Some traders prefer this method of entry as it offers more confirmation that the move is more likely to continue in that direction however the MACD histogram can offer an earlier signal to enter.

MACD Histogram: What does the Histogram Represent?

The histogram or “bar chart” included in the background of the MACD (see images below) displays the difference between the MACD and signal line. When the MACD is above the signal line, the bar is positive. When the MACD is below the signal line, the bar is negative. The actual height of the bar is the difference between the MACD and signal line itself.

MACD histogram:

histogram formula

For more aggressive traders who are not interested in the additional confirmation and are simply looking for an early entry, they may prefer this less widely used entry signal based on the MACD histogram bars. This is because the histogram bars have a faster setting (9) than either the MACD line or the signal line, resulting in a timelier trigger – see MACD crossover vs MACD histogram below.

MACD crossover vs MACD histogram:

histogram buy sell signal

Using MACD Histograms as Buy/Sell Signals

The first point of analysis would be to pursue the MACD histogram as it moves away from the zero line (both positive or negative) - track it as its bars grow larger. The actual signal comes when the histogram no longer increases in height and produces a smaller bar. Once the histogram prints a smaller bar, traders look to enter in the direction of the histogram’s decline.

The buy signal on the left (blue) was created by five swelling red bars in a row followed by a fifth bar that closed smaller. Two bars later, the MACD line crosses above the signal line which is a traditional MACD signal. This later signal would have missed most of the move to the upside that the histogram signal would have caught.

The sell signal on the right (yellow) is a similar story. We saw fourteen bars growing consecutively until a contracted 15th bar was formed. This buy trade came several bars before the MACD/signal line cross.

EUR/USD MACD histogram buy sell signal:

MACD histogram buy sell signal
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Need confirmation to your MACD signal? Sentiment can help!
Get My Guide

Learn More About Technical Indicators

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Value a Stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation
How to Value a Stock: A Trader’s Guide to Stock Valuation
2020-01-06 14:00:00
What are Safe-Haven Assets & How to Trade Them
What are Safe-Haven Assets & How to Trade Them
2019-12-24 16:36:00
Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them
Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them
2019-12-24 09:27:00
Stock Market Basics: A Beginner’s Guide to Trading Stocks
Stock Market Basics: A Beginner’s Guide to Trading Stocks
2019-12-23 14:32:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.