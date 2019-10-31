Top Continuation Patterns Every Trader Should Know

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone GDP and Inflation Beat Lowly Expectations
2019-10-31 10:14:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast
2019-10-31 14:30:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
US Dollar Falls After 'Really Significant' Remark: USD to Support
2019-10-31 12:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through post-FOMC price action set-ups for FX and CFD markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USDJPY drives lower as risk-off sentiment grips markets today https://t.co/n0HPfFWZsJ
  • starting right now, lots of setups to look at today -> https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mEt2rETnzk
  • RT @carlquintanilla: We’re not done yet. Next week: Uber Sprint UnderArmour Marriott Chegg Shake Shack Hertz Tapestry Peloton Match Group…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/h5TbpaKVL4
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through post-FOMC price action set-ups for FX and CFD markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The @CMEGroup FedWatch Tool is showing a 22.9% chance for a rate cut at December's FOMC meeting https://t.co/DwDedUVeIS
  • The SNB President said again the Swiss Franc is too high - necessitating negative yields. Clearly not enough, but could they even do enough to offset the ECB's overwhelming easing? $EURCHF https://t.co/goH42oHQQY
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.06% Silver: 1.05% Oil - US Crude: -1.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/R2S1eKnWg6
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through post-FOMC price action set-ups for FX and CFD markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Top Continuation Patterns Every Trader Should Know

Top Continuation Patterns Every Trader Should Know

2019-10-31 16:16:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

Continuation patterns can present favorable entry levels to trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. Keep reading to find out more about trading with continuation patterns, and the best bearish and bullish formations to include in your technical analysis.

What are continuation patterns?

Continuation Patterns are recognizable chart patterns that signify a period of temporary consolidation before continuing in the direction of the original trend. Consolidation appears in the form of sideways price movement. The pattern completes itself upon a strong breakout of the consolidation zone, resulting in the continuation of the preceding trend. Continuation patterns usually play out over the short to intermediate term.

continuation chart patterns

Bullish continuation patterns

Bullish continuation patterns appear midway through an uptrend and are easily identifiable. The main bullish continuation patterns are introduced below.

1. Ascending triangle

An ascending triangle pattern is a consolidation pattern that occurs mid-trend and usually signals a continuation of the existing trend. The pattern is formed by drawing two converging trendlines (flat upper trendline and rising lower trendline), as price temporarily moves in a sideways direction. Traders look for a subsequent breakout, in the direction of the preceding trend, as a cue to enter a trade.

Ascending triangle continuation pattern

2. Bullish Pennant

A bullish Pennant pattern is a continuation chart pattern that appears after a security experiences a large, sudden upward movement. It develops during a period of brief consolidation, before price continues to move in the direction of the trend with the same initial momentum.

The triangular pattern is called a Pennant, which is made up of numerous forex candlesticks and is not to be confused with the larger, symmetrical triangle pattern.

Bullish pennant continuation pattern

3. Bullish Flag

The bullish flag pattern is a great pattern for traders to master. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag as it provides a temporary respite to a sharp initial move. The bull flag and pennant pattern appear under the same conditions (sharp and sudden move in price) however the bull flag can offer more attractive entry levels.

The bull flagis characterized by a downward sloping channel denoted by two parallel trendlines against the preceding trend.

Bullish flag continuation candlestick pattern

4. Bullish Rectangle pattern

The rectangle pattern characterizes a pause in trend whereby price moves sideways between a parallel support and resistance zone. The pattern indicates a consolidation in price before continuing in the original direction of the existing trend. The added benefit of this pattern is that traders have the opportunity to trade within the range or trade the eventual breakout, or both.

Bullish rectangle pattern

Bearish continuation candlestick patterns

Bearish continuation patterns appear midway through a downtrend and are easily identifiable. The bearish versions of the similar patterns introduced above have the same impact but in the opposite direction. The main bearish continuation patterns are introduced below.

1. Descending Triangle

The descending triangle patternis a consolidation pattern that occurs mid-trend and usually signals a continuation of the existing downtrend. The pattern is formed by drawing two converging trendlines (descending upper trendline and flat lower trendline), as price temporarily moves in a sideways direction. Traders look for a subsequent breakout, in the direction of the preceding trend, as a milestone to enter a trade.

Descending triangle continuation pattern

2. Bearish Pennant

The bearish pennant is a continuation chart pattern that appears after a security experiences a large, sudden drop. It develops during a period of brief consolidation, before price continues lower, in the direction of the prevailing trend.

bearish pennant continuation pattern

3. Bearish flag

Just like the bullish flag, the bearish flag is often associated with explosive moves before and after the appearance of the flag.

The bear flagis characterized by an upward sloping channel denoted by two parallel trendlines slanting against the preceding trend.The flag is not to be confused with the rectangle pattern. The flag is completed in a much shorter time period (one to three weeks) compared to the rectangle pattern and has a noticeable gradient.

bearish flag candlestick pattern

4.Bearish Rectangle

The bearish rectangle pattern characterizes a pause in trend whereby price moves sideways between a parallel support and resistance zone. The pattern indicates a consolidation in price before continuing in the original direction of the existing trend. Traders have the opportunity to trade within the range or trade the eventual breakout, or both.

Bearish rectangle pattern

Trading continuation patterns

Continuation patterns tend to be goodindicators of future price movement,provided traders adhere to the following tips:

  1. Identify the direction of the trend before price starts to consolidate.
  2. Make use of trendlines to identify which continuation pattern may be developing.
  3. After successfully identifying the continuation pattern, set appropriate stops and limits while adhering to a positive risk to reward ratio.
  4. Traders can wait for a strong breakout in the direction of the trend before entering. Furthermore, traders should consider placing a tight stop to protect from a false breakout and trail this stop if the market moves favorably. Consider this and other risk management strategies to employ.

Are continuation patterns the same for forex and stock trading?

Yes, continuation patterns are the same for forex and stock trading. While there are noticeable differences when comparing forex vs stocks, continuation patterns can be applied with the same conviction. It’s not about the market itself, but is more about what the pattern reveals about price action.

Learn more about trading with candlesticks

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Trade Bullish Flag Patterns
How to Trade Bullish Flag Patterns
2019-10-31 15:05:00
3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
2019-10-30 08:00:00
Safe Haven Stocks to Trade in Volatile Markets
Safe Haven Stocks to Trade in Volatile Markets
2019-10-29 14:35:00
Trading the Gap: What are Gaps & How to Trade Them? 
Trading the Gap: What are Gaps & How to Trade Them? 
2019-10-29 14:06:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.