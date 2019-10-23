Supply and Demand Trading: A Forex Trader’s Guide

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
2019-10-23 10:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Testing Support as Merging Trendlines Hint at a Breakout
2019-10-23 11:30:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance
2019-10-23 12:30:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (AUG) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-23
  • WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/23/wti-crude-oil-price-outlook-bear-flag-runs-into-resistance-js53-oil-price.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/PNFM3soz9I
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.09%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9WsImkfI3T
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WakIMv7p1k
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvv5ib #CommoditieswithDailyFX $XAUUSD https://t.co/p8xVRRO7t0
  • DJIA slides after heavyweights $CAT and $BA report weaker than expected Q3 earnings https://t.co/RnsXRSBi7k
  • #Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerbrg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee about the company’s plans to launch its own #Libra cryptocurrency. Get your guide to the #cryptocurrency here from @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/uoidwdtvQf https://t.co/UK4h8BHXTQ
  • UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his offer to PM Johnson to agree a reasonable timetable for Brexit legislation and restated that Labour would support a new election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is off the table $GBP
  • On Monday we mentioned a dip to 1.11 in $EURUSD would be considered normal -- a bounce may emerge soon https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/10/21/EURUSD-drives-higher-on-weaker-USD-JWweb-121.html https://t.co/7HNPIFgSSw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9xGPrKZJ6x
Supply and Demand Trading: A Forex Trader’s Guide

Supply and Demand Trading: A Forex Trader’s Guide

2019-10-23 11:55:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

Supply and demand are the very determinants of price - any price. This applies to everything from your local farmers market, to a rare, one of a kind jewel, to the foreign exchange market. Traders that understand the dynamics of demand and supply are better equipped to understand current and future price movements in the forex market.

This article covers the following talking points:

  • Supply and demand trading explained
  • Understanding Supply and Demand Zones
  • 3 Tips for using supply and demand to trade forex
  • Supply and demand trading strategies

Supply and demand trading explained

Often, a currency pair will climb to an area of resistance called a ‘selling zone’, where sellers perceive there to be great selling potential at a relatively overbought price. The reverse is also true for currency pairs that drop to relatively low levels, ‘demand zone’ where buyers perceive there to be great value to buy.

If you haven’t learned the basics of the supply and demand, or would like a refresher, read our guide on the forces of supply and demand.

Understanding Supply and Demand Zones

Supply and demand zones are observable areas on a forex chart where price has approached many times in the past. Unlike lines of support and resistance, these resemble zones more closely than precise lines.

Traders can customize charts to identify the demand and supply zones as shown on the USD/JPY below.

Supply and demand trading using zones

3 Tips for Using Supply and Demand to Trade Forex

1) Use longer time frames to identify supply and demand zones

By zooming out, traders are able to get a better view of areas where price had bounced off previously. Be sure to use the appropriate charts when altering the between multiple time frames. Draw a rectangular shape to denote this zone. Demand and supply zones do not necessarily have to appear together - often currency pairs can reveal one or the other.

2) Identify strong moves off the potential demand/supply zone

Certain price levels offer value to either bullish or bearish traders. Once institutional traders and big banks see this value, they will look to capitalize on it. As a result, price action tends to accelerate relatively quickly until the value has diminished or has been fully realized. Witnessing multiple instances of this at the same price level increases the probability that it is an area of value and therefore, a supply or demand zone.

sharp moves off demand and supply zones

3) Use indicators for confirmation of support and demand zones

Traders can incorporate daily or weekly pivot points to identify or confirm supply or demand zones. At DailyFX, we have a dedicated page showing relevant support and resistance levels for all major markets. Traders should look for support and resistance levels to line up with demand and supply zones for higher probability trades.

using pivot points

Furthermore, traders can use Fibonacci levels for greater accuracy on possible turning points at supply or demand zones. The 61.8% level is regarded as a significant level and corresponds with the supply zone in the chart below.

supply and demand trading using Fibonacci levels

Supply and Demand Trading Strategies

Range trading strategy

Supply and demand zones can be used for range trading if the zones are well established. Traders can incorporate the use of a stochastic indicator or RSI to assist in identifying overbought and oversold conditions.

Since this is a non-directional trade in terms of the trend, both long and short entries can be spotted. After viewing oversold/overbought conditions on a longer-term chart, traders can zoom into a smaller time frame to spot an ideal entry.

USD/JPY range trading example

Breakout strategy

The breakout strategy is another supply and demand trading strategy. Price cannot remain within a defined range forever and will eventually make a directional movement. Traders look to gain favorable entry into the market, in the direction of the breakout, as it may be the start of a strong trend.

The USD/JPY chart shows a break out of the trading range but then retraces back towards the demand zone. Traders that place a short trade at the breakout are susceptible to being stopped out in this scenario. One way to mitigate this is to anticipate the retracement back to the demand zone before pacing the short trade.

Supply and demand trading strategy on breakouts

Using supply and demand zones as risk management parameters

Demand and supply zones are very similar to support and resistance and therefore, these areas provide an indication as to where a trader can place stops and limits.

These areas allow traders to implement a positive risk to reward approach on all trades. Range traders that are selling at the supply zone can set stops above the supply zone and targets at the demand zone. Conservative traders can set the target above the demand zone or implement a number of other risk management techniques.

The USD/SGD chart below shows how stops and limits can be placed with reference to supply and demand zones:

supply and demand risk management strategy

Learn more about supply and demand vs support and resistance.

Further reading on Supply and Demand and FX trading

  • Supply and demand zones are created by the interaction of the individual concepts of ‘supply’ and ‘demand’. Learn about the forces of supply and demand to better locate supply and demand zones.
  • At DailyFX we have provide up to date support and resistance levels for all major markets.
  • If you are just starting out on your trading journey download our free new to forex trading guide to get to grips with the basics.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Supply and Demand vs Support and Resistance
Supply and Demand vs Support and Resistance
2019-10-21 13:12:00
Pivot Point Strategies for Forex Traders
Pivot Point Strategies for Forex Traders
2019-10-21 12:38:00
A Guide to Multiple Time Frame Analysis
A Guide to Multiple Time Frame Analysis
2019-10-15 15:18:00
JOMO is the New FOMO: Trade with the Joy of Missing Out 
JOMO is the New FOMO: Trade with the Joy of Missing Out 
2019-10-15 09:04:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.