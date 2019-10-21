We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Price: Euro rallies to Multi- Month High against USD – What's Next?
2019-10-21 09:30:00
EUR/USD Recovery at Risk as RSI Fails to Push into Overbought Zone
2019-10-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
2019-10-21 13:20:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Brexit Turmoil, US-China Trade Uncertainty
2019-10-21 05:50:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Supply and Demand vs Support and Resistance

2019-10-21 13:12:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Supply and demand and support and resistance have a lot of similarities, but the aim of this page is to distinguish the two and identify how you can use support and resistance to trade supply and demand.

The differences between supply and demand vs support and resistance

Support and resistance is a level where traders see a lot of failed attempts at which price cannot surpass - this idea is familiar to most traders.Supply and demand is a much deeper zone which represents regions of key price levels of broad support and resistance.

Supply and Demand

Support and Resistance

Represented by a broad price region

Defined by a key price level

Easier to find trade entries

More difficult to base trade decisions

How to use support and resistance to trade supply and demand

Trading Supply and Demand

The first thing traders need to do before placing a trade based on supply and demand is to decide whether the environment is expected to stay the same or to rapidly change. This can be assessed by market volatility measures such as significant political strife or economic news. This is the dichotomy between the decision to trade for a range or trade for a breakout.

Trading the Range

When trading a range, traders are anticipating the environment to stay about the same; with support or resistance standing its ground allowing for traders to ‘buy low,’ and ‘sell high’. The chart below illustrates how a trader can use price alone to identify those points in the market at which demand begins to outstrip supply (creating increased prices) or supply begins to overrun demand (creating decreased prices).

Trading the range with a GBP/USD chart

trading the range with support and resistance

Trading the Breakout

The other side of the coin is the trader that is expecting the environment to change, with breaks of support or resistance to create new highs or new lows.

With this style, the trader’s objective changes from the range-bound condition. The goal is now to ‘buy high, and sell back at a higher price,’ or to ‘sell low and buy back to cover at a lower price.’

Trading the breakout with a EUR/USD chart

trading the breakout with supply and demand

Since these environments can be considerably more chaotic than what might be expected in ‘ranging’ markets, traders are usually best served by altering the risk management condition to account for the increased risk of trading in a rapid market. For more information, read our guide to forex risk management techniques.

Read more on support and resistance and supply and demand

