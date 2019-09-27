Trading with Bollinger Band® Reversal Patterns

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week
2019-09-27 09:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-09-27 15:30:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-27 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-09-27 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German Bund Yields Updates: 2-Year: -0.779% 3-Year: -0.821% 5-Year: -0.774% 7-Year: -0.744% 10-Year: -0.579% 30-Year: -0.094%
  • RT @NYFedResearch: This week's New York Fed Staff Nowcast is out: https://t.co/owjZMr965Q Q3 2019 → 2.1% Q4 2019 → 1.8%
  • If you go down to the hundredth of a point, can dispute it, but $SPX looking at back to back inside days. Rare event, but not certain to signal any directional cues https://t.co/7hU9yHuJ4W
  • New York FED trading desk keeps overnight repo operations at $100 billion for Monday $DXY
  • The Atlanta FED GDPNow forecast for Q3 up to 2.1%, from 1.9% previously $DXY
  • Important for gold bulls that the neckline and 1,480 price level holds; lots of airspace back lower if this area of support gives way. Could see a shakeout attempt try and push below this zone so I'm also keeping my eyes on real yields and 2s10s. $XAUUSD $GLD https://t.co/5VyCOtYqdK
  • Representative Neal says talks for USMCA could take another 2 weeks at least $DXY $MXN $CAD
  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/09/27/Bitcoin-BTC-Price-BTCUSD-May-Correct-Higher-After-Testing-Multi-Month-Low-MK.html https://t.co/JghZCaSOXi
  • Gold is attempting to whet some traders' appetites into the weekend by completing this head-and-shoulders just before liquidity drains... https://t.co/7KXXfYto65
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.62% France 40: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.17% US 500: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4jSdd8Fxyt
Trading with Bollinger Band® Reversal Patterns

Trading with Bollinger Band® Reversal Patterns

2019-09-27 13:29:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

The Bollinger Band® reversal pattern occurs frequently across all financial markets. When employed in a strategy, Bollinger Band® reversal signals can provide traders with encouraging risk-reward ratios, and both experienced and novice traders alike can reap the benefits.

This article will cover the basics of the Bollinger Band® reversal strategy:

  • What are Bollinger Band® reversal patterns?
  • How to identify a Bollinger Band® reversal pattern
  • Top tips and strategies

This article assumes the reader has a basic understanding of Bollinger Bands®. If you’d like a refresher, read our guide to Bollinger Bands® in forex trading.

What are Bollinger Band® Reversal Patterns?

Bollinger Band® reversal patterns occur while using the Bollinger Band® indicator. These reversal signals can appear in all financial markets and are associated with both bullish and bearish reversals.

Identifying the reversal is simple and relates closely with the double bottom and double topcandlestick patterns (also referred to as ‘W’s’ and ‘M’s’).

Bollinger Band reversal

How to identify a Bollinger Band® Reversal pattern

A step-by-step guide to identifying the Bollinger Band® Reversal pattern on a chart:

  1. Add a Bollinger Band® indicator (20 period, 2 standard deviation) to the chart - usually daily or hourly
  2. Identify preceding uptrend/downtrend using price action or technical indicators
  3. Isolate a double top/bottom, depending on the preceding trend
  4. Look for the first top/bottom breaking through the respective Bollinger Band®
  5. Wait for the second top/bottom to appear which DOES NOT break the Bollinger Band®
  6. Look to enter from this point or take the traditional entry point using the double top/bottom method of using the neckline as the reference point

Bollinger Band® Reversal Trading Strategies

Below is an example of Bollinger Band® reversal on a forex pair. The steps above are shown clearly to illustrate the simplicity of this trading technique.

NZD/USD Daily chart bearish reversal

The chart below shows the Bollinger Band® reversal on an NZD/USD chart. The trend has been identified as an uptrend using simple price action movement of higher highs and higher lows.

The first peak of the double top (‘M’) is seen breaking through the upper Bollinger Band® (highlighted in yellow), after which the second peak is seen falling short of the upper Bollinger Band®. This shows a lack of momentum to the upside by bulls.

Bollinger Band double top reversal

Some traders enter into a short position from this point however, using the neckline (dashed line) of the double top is commonplace. Simply put, a break in the neckline will trigger the short entry.

This can be done by a pure break or a candle close below the neckline. This is completely at the trader’s discretion. Stops are generally taken from recent swing highs in this example, while limits (take profit) levels can be determined by price action or Fibonacci levels.

Further reading on Bollinger Bands®

• Go back to basics with our guide to trade forex with Bollinger Bands®

• Are you a keen day trader? Learn how to use Bollinger Bands® in day trading

• Another popular strategy among traders is the Bollinger Bands® and MACD approach

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®
Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®
2019-09-27 11:55:00
How to Apply the Bollinger Bandwidth Strategy
How to Apply the Bollinger Bandwidth Strategy
2019-09-19 12:58:00
Double Bollinger Band Strategy to Trade Forex
Double Bollinger Band Strategy to Trade Forex
2019-09-18 16:01:00
How to Trade with Long Wick Candles
How to Trade with Long Wick Candles
2019-09-17 13:53:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.