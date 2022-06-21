News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/CAD Outlook: Euro Looks to Breakout from Loonie Strangle

EUR/CAD Outlook: Euro Looks to Breakout from Loonie Strangle

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/CAD Analysis

EUR/CAD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Bank of Canada remains hawkish in its narrative but has not deterred a Canadian Dollar (CAD) selloff as crude oil prices tumbled. This has given currencies like the euro a chance for a reprieve and potential reversal after years off downside. Lower crude prices are not a certainty as the Russia/Ukraine impact brings uncertainty but should the current trajectory hold, EUR/CAD could be in for more upside.

Further your knowledge on oil and the importance it plays in financial markets with 8 Surprising Crude Oil Facts Every Trader Should Know

Another major change could be from the ECB and its openness to more aggressive tightening measures as several officials and analysts forecast 50bps hike by September to tackle inflationary pressures in the eurozone after periphery bond fears have somewhat eased.

EUR/CAD DAILY CHART

eurcad daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/CAD chart above shows price action consolidating in a rectangle pattern (blue) since April but a breakout is looming. A push above rectangle resistance could bring into consideration the 1.4000 psychological zone once again but a move below rectangle support would negate that move.

The EMA levels (20 and 50-day respectively) in purple and blue, are converging and 20-day (purple) crossover with the 50-day (blue) may signal the impending bullish move.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.4000
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • 1.3600
  • 1.3451

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

