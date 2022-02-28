Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Looks Lower Against Inflationary Backdrop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and DAX Tank on Russian Invasion as US Dollar Surges. Where To for the Euro?
2022-02-28 06:00:00
A Nasdaq 100 Bullish Reversal, Ukraine-Russia War Escalation and March to Rate Hikes
2022-02-28 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Lack Upside Follow Through, Oil Price Spike Fades
2022-02-28 12:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Lack Upside Follow Through, Oil Price Spike Fades
2022-02-28 12:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Update: USD, EUR, JPY as SWIFT Limitations Take Effect
2022-02-28 10:27:00
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
More View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Looks Lower Against Inflationary Backdrop

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Looks Lower Against Inflationary Backdrop

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Euro recovery may be short-lived.
Advertisement

EURO OUTLOOK: BEARISH

The Euro has somewhat recovered post-invasion last week but remains under significant pressure from its global market effects. Coordinated sanctions by the “West” have restrained the Russian economy however oil and gas are excluded. For now, alarm bells regarding oil and gas prices are not ringing just yet but omitting such transactions from sanctions may prove harder than initially thought. If any inclination towards oil and gas being curtailed could send energy prices through the roof!

The obvious knock-on effect will be contributing to Europe’s already rallying inflation figures giving less impetus for a hawkish ECB. Barring oil supply fears, the ECB has been relatively dovish to other major central banks and in particular the Federal Reserve. The U.S. has been less squeezed by the war in Ukraine by pure geographical and financial reliance leaving the upside potential for the dollar against the EUR quite significant.

In addition, growth in the Euro zone is likely to be negatively compressed leaving the ECB in a tough position concerning rate hikes – i.e. combat inflation or hamper growth. In summary, the longer the war endures, the worse for the Euro against the greenback. The dollars safe-haven appeal further supports the bearish bias on the EUR/USD pair under the current economic and political backdrop.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily EUR/USD reflects the recent market volatility finding support just short of the 1.1100 psychological level. Near-term, I forecast a move down to subsequent support levels despite the market hovering close to oversold territory on the RSI.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1300
  • 1.1222

Support levels:

  • 1.1500
  • 1.1100

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA POINTS TO EURO WEAKNESS

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 64% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Undervalued Aussie Could Have Upside Potential
Undervalued Aussie Could Have Upside Potential
2022-02-14 14:24:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
Germany 40
Mixed
USDOLLAR