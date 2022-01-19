Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Recover Despite 10-Year German Bond Yields Turning Positive
2022-01-19 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Go Long
2022-01-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-19 09:30:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
2022-01-19 09:09:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354
2022-01-19 15:00:00
UK Inflation Soars in December, GBP/USD Underpinned by Strong UK Data Releases
2022-01-19 07:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
2022-01-18 23:00:00
More View more
Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354

Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

GBP/USD Talking Points:

  • The British Pound has bounced off of a critical zone of support, makes its way towards short-term trendline resistance
  • While there has been a slight pullback in prices, Cable (GBP/USD) remains above prior channel resistance turned support
  • Fundamental factors may provide an additional catalyst for price action

Taking into account the current economic backdrop of both major currencies, the BoE interest rate decision in December and a high number of vaccinated individuals has allowed Cable to establish a relatively consistent upward trend.

With markets now pricing in expectations of a March rate hike, next week’s Fed interest rate decision (26 Jan) and a potential vote of no-confidence for Prime Minister Boris Johnson may provide an additional catalyst for short-term price action.

Should the Federal Reserve decide to tighten policy sooner than expected or a vote of no confidence is called, GBP/USD strength may subside, at least temporarily.

From a technical standpoint, a hold above 1.3540 (the break of prior channel resistance) leaves the door open for a move up towards 1.3684. If that level is broken, bulls may be set to retest the two month high at the key psychological level of 1.3750 after which upward momentum may prevail up to the 14.4% Fibonacci level of 1.3844.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Pound Dollar Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Q4 Top Trades - Bullish USD/CAD
Q4 Top Trades - Bullish USD/CAD
2021-10-08 00:00:00
Q4 Top Trades - Bullish USD/CAD
Q4 Top Trades - Bullish USD/CAD
2021-09-30 18:15:00
Bullish DXY on Opportunistic Drop as Potential Trade War Truce Nears
Bullish DXY on Opportunistic Drop as Potential Trade War Truce Nears
2019-01-09 19:29:00
Bullish USD/CAD on Deteriorating CA Fundamentals and Dovish BoC
Bullish USD/CAD on Deteriorating CA Fundamentals and Dovish BoC
2018-12-05 22:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish