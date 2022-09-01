Lean Hog Prices May Rise in September if Corn Traders Are Correct

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, USDJPY and EURUSD Course Heading Into September
2022-09-01 03:30:00
EUR/USD Still Vulnerable, but Natural Gas Pullback Could Offer Near-Term Respite
2022-08-31 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA
2022-09-01 01:00:00
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Lurching Lower as US Dollar and Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-01 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, USDJPY and EURUSD Course Heading Into September
2022-09-01 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
More View more
Lean Hog Prices May Rise in September if Corn Traders Are Correct

Lean Hog Prices May Rise in September if Corn Traders Are Correct

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Lean Hogs, Corn, Geopolitical Risk, Feed Prices, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • Lean hog prices fell for a second month in August, but the pace of losses slowed
  • September may see a rebound in swine prices as bullish tailwinds materialize
  • Corn traders are betting that prices move higher, which would belly lean hog prices

Lean hog prices in Chicago fell 5.86% to close out August trading, extending losses from July when prices fell 10.9%. The October contract settled at 91.525 per pound. A drop in cash prices, which are trading at a premium to prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), weighed on sentiment in the futures market, pulling prices over 2% lower on Wednesday. Like crude oil and other commodity prices, lean hogs are now trading near levels that preceded Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

With much of that geopolitical risk premium removed from the commodities market, traders can turn their focus back to more traditional fundamental factors. The upcoming Labor Day holiday in the United States on September 5 marks the traditional end of summer and with it, barbeque season. That typically leads to several months of modest reductions in demand. A temperature drop also helps swing to pack on some pounds, translating to an increase in supply, which weighs on prices.

However, corn prices rose through August, gaining 7.14% throughout August and breaking a three-month losing streak. The cereal grain is a key feed ingredient for livestock, pigs included. Fertilizer prices have risen, and extreme weather has sent temperatures higher, causing dry conditions that are detrimental to crop yields. A protracted increase in feed prices would support a bullish outlook for lean hogs. Ranchers cut back on feed if feed prices climb too high. That reduces the animal’s weight, which leads to a fall in supply.

Agriculture traders, and specifically speculators, have grown increasingly optimistic about corn prices. According to data from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), non-commercial long positions have increased for four consecutive weeks. For the week ending August 23, long bets increased by 25,640 contracts, bringing total speculator positions to 339k, the highest since June. If those traders are correct, and those maize prices rise through September, it should help support lean hog prices over the coming weeks and into October.

corn cot report, lean hogs

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Lumber Price Forecast: Rips May Fall Short as Fed-Induced Mortgage Rate Surge Chops Prices
Lumber Price Forecast: Rips May Fall Short as Fed-Induced Mortgage Rate Surge Chops Prices
2022-04-07 04:30:00
Aluminum Price May Rise Further as Russia Woes Deepen, China Growth Targets Near
Aluminum Price May Rise Further as Russia Woes Deepen, China Growth Targets Near
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Road Bumps Ahead in the Reflation Trade Bodes Well for Yen, Poorly for Pound: Q4 Top Trades
Road Bumps Ahead in the Reflation Trade Bodes Well for Yen, Poorly for Pound: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-07 18:00:00
Euro, British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Support on Verge of Breaking Amid Vaccine Woes
Euro, British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Support on Verge of Breaking Amid Vaccine Woes
2021-03-30 04:30:00
Advertisement