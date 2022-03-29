Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Blasts Higher as Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Spark Optimism. Now What?
2022-03-29 17:00:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Consumer Confidence Beats Street Estimates
2022-03-29 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Euro Soars, Gold Drops, Crude Oil Slammed on Russia-Ukraine Latest
2022-03-29 12:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Remain on the Front Foot, USD/JPY Risk/Reward Poor at 125.00
2022-03-29 08:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Russia to sharply cut military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv, Putin-Zelensky talks potential

Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

Richard Snow, Analyst

The Euro has been in a downward spiral against the pound ever since the start of the pandemic and more so since September 2020. In addition, Europe’s proximity to the invasion of Ukraine, both in geography and economically, has only helped suppress it further as the conflict became more widespread.

While we have seen positive news around peace talks before, nothing has come close to a dialogue between the Ukrainian and Russian Presidents which may now be on the table. There have been positive reports from both sides with the Russia’s Medinsky saying, “the talks have been constructive”, while on the Ukrainian front there were reports stating there was, “enough ground to hold Zelinskiy, Putin meeting”. Russia also promised to scale down operations in Kyiv and north Ukraine.

The positive news drove the euro higher across a number of pairs, most notably the pound, which has come under slight pressure after the UK government’s mid-year review of the budget statement. In addition, the pound has been pricing in multiple rate hikes arguably since October/November of 2021, while rates markets are anticipating more then 60 basis points worth of tightening in the Eurozone by the end of this year with the Bank yet to get started. With the timeline for possible ECB rate hikes edging closer, driven mainly by inflationary pressures, such sentiment may encourage the data-led ECB to act sooner than anticipated, acting as a driving force behind the euro.

ECB Implied Rate Hike Odds via Money Markets

Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

On Friday the first of April, the Eurozone is scheduled to release core and headline CPI, with the headline figure forecast to be 6.6% (YoY), up from 5.9% (YoY) last month. Hotter inflation prints create a greater sense of urgency within the ECB to stop asset purchases and begin to hike rates.

Major Risk Event this Week

Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Bullish EUR/GBP Conditional Upon Key Level

The bullish EUR/GBP trade is just a number of days in duration, eying to capitalize on the recent bullish advance in the euro. The bullish bias remains constructive as long as EUR/GBP remains above 0.8450. A close and hold (daily chart) opens up a retest of the key 0.8470 mark which previously rejected an advance above that level. The first level of resistance lies at 0.8500 followed by 0.8550.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Bullish EUR/GBP Setup Looking to Capitalize on Recent Lift in Sentiment

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Risks to the trade appear in many forms, one of those could be a breakdown of the recent progress in peace talks and another appearing in the form of the looming Ruble denominated gas settlement which has up to now been refused by G7 nations.

With Europe reliant on Russia for around 40% of its gas needs, a non-payment would surely lead to heightened supply concerns and higher EU gas prices which has the potential to weigh heavily on the euro, potentially erasing recent gains. Considering these risks, it would be prudent to set a tight stop. Should a move above 0.8470 materialize, support comes in at 0.8450.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Aussie Dollar Forecast: Short AUD/USD Range Trading Setup
Aussie Dollar Forecast: Short AUD/USD Range Trading Setup
2022-03-01 16:25:00
AUD/JPY Reprieve: Short-Term Pullback as Risk Sentiment Recovers
AUD/JPY Reprieve: Short-Term Pullback as Risk Sentiment Recovers
2022-01-31 09:24:00
Long USD/ZAR as Major Central Banks Reign in Stimulus: Q4 Top Trades
Long USD/ZAR as Major Central Banks Reign in Stimulus: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-09 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish