AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Marches Lower After FOMC Minutes, Sentiment Turns to AU Jobs Report
2021-05-19 23:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 71.5% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.52%), materials (-1.54%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) were among the worst performers, while information technology (+0.33%) registered small gains. https://t.co/x235KbctZ4
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/HKIHGwWJkL
  • AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed I'm watching the Aussie-Dollar for a potential breakdown of H&S neckline support. Check out my latest take via @DailyFX below. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/rich_dvorak/2021/05/19/aud-usd-price-outlook-bearish-head-and-shoulder-pattern-eyed.html $AUDUSD #Forex #Trading https://t.co/fpabZm04Gq
  • Threats of #Fed tapering in the #FOMC minutes offered a boost the the US Dollar and Treasury yields $EURUSD turned lower, but is back to testing the 1.2150 - 1.2181 inflection zone Uptrend from April remains intact via rising trendline, room for near-term weakness remains https://t.co/TgaEeVF2HV
  • Significant USD strength following the release of FOMC minutes was enough to pull EUR/USD back below 1.22 $EURUSD https://t.co/UUMORTS6Bq
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.82% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6002HNwiMC
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/sRh12NMqcq
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.03% Silver: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WiRo2LcnOL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.62%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9HHxt52js
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TJhPw5L74U
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD FORMS BEARISH CHART PATTERN

AUD/USD price action tumbled -0.84% on Wednesday as the US Dollar strengthened notably across the board of major currency pairs. Deteriorating market sentiment likely weighed negatively on the pro-risk Australian Dollar throughout the session, but the move lower by AUD/USD accelerated sharply in response to the latest FOMC minutes. This seems to be helping AUD/USD price action form the right shoulder of an apparent H&S chart pattern.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: FOUR-HOUR TIME FRAME (21 APRIL TO 19 MAY 2021)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The Australian Dollar could be vulnerable to another wave of weakness against its US Dollar peer if AUD/USD bulls fail to defend neckline support around the 0.7700-handle. This area of confluent support is also underpinned by the 50-day simple moving average, long-term ascending trendline, and mid-point retracement of the 01 April to 10 May trading range. That said, gauging by the relative strength index and MACD oscillator, bearish momentum has started to pick up again. Invalidating this technical support zone. AUD/USD notching a close with four-hour candlesticks below the 0.7700-price level might invalidate this technical support zone.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (25 DECEMBER 2020 TO 19 MAY 2021)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

To that end, slipping beneath the 50-day simple moving average exposes the 04 May swing low and bottom Bollinger Band before the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and year-to-date lows come into focus. On the other hand, if Australian Dollar bulls can maintain technical support around the 0.7700-handle, that could open up the door for a rebound. This scenario might see AUD/USD price action recoil toward nearside resistance posed by Tuesday’s swing high near 0.7815 before looking to the descending trendline that extends through the 25 February and 10 May swing highs.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY to Aim Higher with Risk Assets
2021-04-13 02:30:00
GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level
2021-04-08 21:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms
2021-03-22 23:00:00
Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR