GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes 50-Day SMA as ECB Slows Pace of PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-08 19:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-08 20:30:00
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-08 19:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-08 17:01:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (MAR) Actual: 58.7 Previous: 55.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • The US Dollar may extend gains against the Thai Baht. But, its price action within USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR seem to be favoring more range-bound trading conditions. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DYCLXAFcCr https://t.co/Sqx2kpUfHB
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (MAR) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Markets now implying about a 68% chance of a #Fed hike by DEC 2022 That is down from about a 90% chance at the beginning of April This follows fairly dovish commentary from #Fed officials in regards to inflation bets #USD pulling back, tech stocks back to outperforming for now https://t.co/ciiXEgYmGn
  • Google search interest globally for "diamond hands" is higher than "value investing". #YOLO
  • #Bitcoin remains in a holding pattern below $60,000, potentially gearing up for a run at fresh all-time highs $BTC https://t.co/fwaOJiv5st
  • Gold remains locked in a descending channel from its August highs but losses have slowed. A double bottom trading pattern, typically viewed as bullish, has formed and could spark gains. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/R3Jgac8eqN https://t.co/8d5oFZLnXE
  • Top individual event risk on my economic calendar for next week: 1Q China GDP on Friday at 2:00 GMT
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PcimL0OqHq
  • AUD/USD stronger amid broad $USD weakness on Thursday $AUDUSD https://t.co/gzkypDLFQ5
GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level

GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GBP/JPY PRICE FORECAST: POUND STERLING MIGHT RECOIL AS YEN APPROACHES MAJOR TECHNICAL LEVEL

GBP/JPY price action has weakened sharply over the last few trading sessions. In fact, the Pound Sterling now trades roughly 320-pips off its 05 April swing high notched against the Yen. The stretch lower by GBP/JPY seems to be a bit stretched, however, and nearby support could encourage British Pound bulls to stem the bleed.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 NOV 2020 TO 08 APR 2021)

GBPJPY Price Chart Forecast Pound Sterling to Japanese Yen

GBP/JPY currently hovers just above the psychologically-significant 150.00-price level following the latest influx of selling pressure. Though it is possible that recent Pound-Yen weakness is just some healthy profit taking subsequent to the massive 8% rally during the first quarter. This brings to focus a confluence of support around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement shown on the chart above, which might bolster GBP/JPY price action. Technical support near the 149.50-level is highlighted by the 50-day simple moving average as well.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

This area also happens to be roughly underpinned by the bottom Bollinger Band, late-March swing low, and an ascending trendline. Maintaining this layer of defense could see GBP/JPY price action recoil toward its 20-day simple moving average before fresh year-to-date highs come into consideration. On the other hand, invalidating the aforementioned technical support level might be followed by a deeper pullback that pressures GBP/JPY price action toward its 100-day simple moving average.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms
2021-03-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Soars on Brexit Deal Chatter - Now What?
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Soars on Brexit Deal Chatter - Now What?
2020-12-23 21:25:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test
2020-05-01 03:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish