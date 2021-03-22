News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms
2021-03-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/TRY Volatility Spikes as Lira Implodes
2021-03-22 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/ZECJ46Pye9
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD May Fall on Technical Signal as APAC Markets Look for Direction Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/03/22/NZDUSD-May-Fall-on-Technical-Signal-as-APAC-Markets-Look-for-Direction.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FDG1uJ…
  • RT @KyleR_IG: This day in history: the @federalreserve launches "QE infinity", marking the bottom of the COVID-19 "bear market". What a y…
  • New Zealand Dollar taking a hit during morning Tuesday Asia-Pacific trade Reports crossed the wires the NZ government is stepping up to tame housing prices amid concerns of a bubble This is easing pressure off the #RBNZ down the road, local 10Y govt. yields down $NZDUSD #NZD https://t.co/mZE5BXV3g3
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/tYwMLVoKUm
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bowman Speech due at 23:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkxrzT https://t.co/poPTjvu25W
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 55.6% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Information technology (+1.93%), consumer staples (+1.16%) and real estate (+1.12%) were among the best performers, while financials (-1.30%) and energy (-1.01%) lagged behind. https://t.co/vIAa8bN0eg
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) chopping sideways, leaves market in limbo. Firm support to watch as a potential floor or trap door if it breaks. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/rWgtC5mfeQ https://t.co/GGrd04o69U
  • It's been a while since I have looked at the Put-Call ratio, but here is a weekly chart of the $SPX overlaid with the 4-week moving average of the Total Put-Call Ratio Composite https://t.co/uzGRwumvUw
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EURO FORECAST: EUR/USD PRICE ACTION TO FACE HEADWINDS AMID BROAD US DOLLAR STRENGTH

Advertisement

The Euro has attempted to stabilize over recent trading sessions with EUR/USD price action catching a relief bounce off the 1.1860-level. This follows a stretch of selling pressure that sent EUR/USD tumbling roughly 500-pips off its early January swing high. Euro weakness against its US Dollar peer since the start of the year seems to largely track swings across sovereign bond yields.

EUR/USD TRACKING GERMAN BUND TO US TREASURY INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Forecast Bund to Treasury yield spread

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Looking at interest rate differentials between 10-year German Bunds and US Treasuries, for example, we can see the yield spread has collapsed by a whopping 50-basis points over the last three months. EUR/USD price action generally maintains a strong positive relationship with Bund to Treasury yield spreads as illustrated on the chart above. Surging US Treasury yields has coincided with massive fiscal spending packages, and the move has been exacerbated by improving economic outlook alongside a broadly successful covid vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone has been grappling with a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid hiccups with its own vaccine rollout. The US vaccination rate is higher than that of the EU by about 1.3-million doses per day, which puts America on pace to vaccinate 75% of its population 13-months ahead of the Eurozone according to the latest data. Along with generally less restrictions on movement and economic activity, this has improved US GDP growth prospects, and relative to the EU in particular.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 23% 9%
Weekly -4% -1% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Not to mention, the Federal Reserve has conveyed that it can stomach rising bond yields whereas the European Central Bank just increased its PEPP envelope to keep a lid on higher long-term interest rates. This all points to potential for the German Bund to US Treasury yield spread to continue moving lower, which could create more headwinds for EUR/USD price action going forward. This narrative might find support from the upcoming release of monthly PMI data scheduled to cross market wires later this week.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (14 AUG 2020 TO 22 MAR 2021)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Technical Forecast

EUR/USD may have found some interim support near the 1.1860-price level, but it is worth noting that technical resistance looms large overhead. The 1.2000-handle, underscored by the August 2020 swing high and February 2021 swing low, stands out as a daunting obstacle for EUR/USD bulls.

Negatively-sloped 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages also look primed to exert downward pressure on EUR/USD price action. The relative strength index has crept higher over recent trading sessions, however, and a bullish MACD crossover just formed. This could provide EUR/USD bears with an opportunity to fade Euro strength with price action likely being contained between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Soars on Brexit Deal Chatter - Now What?
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Soars on Brexit Deal Chatter - Now What?
2020-12-23 21:25:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test
2020-05-01 03:35:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR