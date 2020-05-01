Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Following ECB Meeting Brings April High on the Radar
2020-05-01 00:35:00
EUR/USD Stable as ECB Takes Further Action to Boost Eurozone Economy
2020-04-30 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Soon Rally to Big Long-term Resistance
2020-04-30 12:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.47%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LymPqmkQxG
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3qSUiPPPsG
  • Market Snapshot: Sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars underperforming in Friday Asia trade as #WallStreet futures point lower. Anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen leading higher
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -1.06% FTSE 100: -1.21% US 500: -1.29% France 40: -1.31% Germany 30: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4b8iHYiGgB
  • $USDCNH | US Dollar to Chinese Yuan back in the spotlight as #COVID19 rekindles Sino-American tension and #TradeWar risk. https://t.co/NjLpRjlqB9
  • Australian Dollar Forecast - via @DailyFX: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY both rebounded more than 15% from their March swing lows. Can $AUD price action extend higher or is the Aussie at risk of a broader reversal? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/rich_dvorak/2020/05/01/audusd-audjpy-australian-dollar-forecast-aud-usd-aud-jpy-face-pivotal-test.html $AUDUSD $AUDJPY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/RJjAlDnhNZ
  • (Tech Special) The Australian Dollar could be at risk to a reversal following bearish technical developments as $AUDUSD tests rising support from March. Will the trend hold? #AUD #technicalanalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/01/Australian-Dollar-May-Wilt-as-AUDUSD-Faces-Bearish-Warnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/A3s6MjO2v7
  • The S&P 500 may be preparing to resume the downtrend launched in late February after breaking the bounds of the corrective upswing from March lows. Get your S&P500 market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/UXKino84zI https://t.co/Agn5lNhNbK
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-1.46%) Dow Jones (-1.28%) NASDAQ 100 (-2.01%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The $USD and ASEAN FX remain glued to market sentiment. The Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso eye earnings, the Fed and US GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mKu245lDNh https://t.co/wyp4GFzzdX
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Face Pivotal Test

2020-05-01 03:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD & AUD/JPY REVERSAL EYED BY BEARS AMID UNDERRATED CORONAVIRUS RECESSION RISK

The Australian Dollar recorded an impressive rally throughout April. Australian Dollar strength over the last few weeks was exerted against anti-risk currencies, like the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, in particular.

This mirrored a broad improvement in market sentiment, which came on the back of unparalleled liquidity and fiscal stimulus measures from major central banks and governments, as well as an influx of virus optimism. Recent Australian Dollar upside has also corresponded with the retracement in currency volatility.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Although, considering a coronavirus recession is likely unavoidable, and materially threatens the pro-risk Australian Dollar, can the recent advance by AUD/USD and AUD/JPY extend higher? Or is the Australian Dollar gearing up for a larger reversal?

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK IMPROVED AS VOLATILITY FADED, CORONAVIRUS RECESSION STILL THREATENS TO REKINDLE RISK AVERSION

Australian Dollar Price Chart Forecast AUDUSD AUDJPY Volatility Coronavirus Recession

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Closely correlated to the S&P 500 VIX Index, and trader sentiment in general, the Australian Dollar remains vulnerable to a broader reversal, and could follow the return of volatility. This bearish scenario for AUD price action appears increasingly likely as complacency builds and market participants refuse to acknowledge progressively woeful economic data.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

If FX volatility ebbs further, however, the Australian Dollar might continue its recent ascent. Though this seems unlikely for now in light of the latest China tariff threat from Trump. Moreover, the technical backdrop for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY paint bleak pictures for Australian Dollar outlook.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 2017 TO APRIL 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

The Australian Dollar faces a pivotal inflection point as AUD/USD price action rallies into a huge area of resistance. This technical barrier, which threatens to send AUD/USD recoiling back lower, is highlighted by a confluence of its 20-week moving average and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of the January 2018 to March 2020 trading range.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -29% 6% -10%
Weekly -12% 6% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 2020)

AUD to USD Price Chart Australian Dollar Technical Analysis and Forecast

Zooming in on a daily AUD/USD chart shows the Australian Dollar is already starting to edge lower with a bearish reaction to its upper Bollinger Band near the 0.6500 price level. Technical support, underpinned by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date trading range, may provide AUD/USD a degree of buoyancy. Although, Australian Dollar selling pressure could accelerate if spot AUD/USD price action invalidates its short-term bullish trend noted by the recent series of higher lows.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 2020)

Australian Dollar Forecast AUDJPY Chart AUD to JPY Price Technical Analysis

A daily AUD/JPY chart also reveals how the Australian Dollar could come under pressure after rejecting the 70.000 handle – a massive zone of confluent resistance noted by the 100-day exponential moving average, March 08 gap lower, 61.8% Fib, as well as the top barrier of its rising wedge pattern. Yet, AUD/JPY might keep marching higher, perhaps toward the 74.000 price mark, if trader risk appetite remains upbeat and volatility compression bolsters the currency carry trade.

AUD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -21% 10% -7%
Weekly -7% -11% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, the path of least resistance seems lower and risk appears tilted to the downside. A breakdown below the positively-sloped support trendline, extended through the recent string of higher highs and higher lows, could exacerbate Australian Dollar weakness against the Yen. If this materializes, it may prompt Aussie bears to make a push for a retest of the March 18 swing low, which is a scenario that may warrant additional credence amid a violent return of risk aversion.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
USD/MXN Rate Outlook Hints at Higher Spot Prices
USD/MXN Rate Outlook Hints at Higher Spot Prices
2019-07-25 16:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.