Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Weakness Persist?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
EURUSD Continued Climb to Over Two Year High May be More of a Euro Move than Dollar
2020-12-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
2020-12-03 07:02:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Dow Jones Rises on Stimulus Hopes, Chinese Firms Face US Delisting Threat
2020-12-03 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance
2020-12-03 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Pfizer cut 2020 vaccine rollout by a half to 50million

Real Time News
  • Moderna Study Shows Vaccine Has Potential For Durable Immunity - BBG
  • The Dow Jones capped off November with a strong finish and wades narrowly beneath all-time highs. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/FFwhDM3A8E https://t.co/7pgGhriMlh
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.64% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pfY41C6lft
  • #CrudeOil prices look poised to move higher as buyers begin to probe resistance at the 61.8% Fib extension (45.91) A daily close above $46 may signal the resumption of the uptrend extending from the November low and bring psychological resistance at $50 into focus #OOTT $CL https://t.co/S8CX5oSxs8
  • $USDCAD eyeing key support at the October 2018 low (1.2783) after collapsing through range support at 1.2930 - 1.2950 Further losses look in the offing as the RSI breaks its 6-month uptrend and gears up to register its first oversold readings since June $CAD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/XvsVB2pPbU
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.55% Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Silver: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zwJRHqycl6
  • The #Euro breakout has already extended into initial resistance objectives and while the immediate rally may be vulnerable here near-term. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/9uBqmz2607 https://t.co/Ant5iKaR9H
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.64%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EqlAPiolTn
  • Senate Maj Leader Mitch McConnell says he had a good conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.41% France 40: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TvTFKTwZtP
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Weakness Persist?

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Weakness Persist?

2020-12-03 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook:

  • USD/CAD broke beneath crucial support earlier this week, opening the door to further weakness
  • The greenback stands on shaky footing as monetary policy looks to remain accommodative and politicians in Washington discuss further covid-related stimulus
  • Further still, IG client sentiment reveals USD/CAD could fall further since retail traders remain net-long
Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Weakness Persist?

The US Dollar has bled lower for months in the wake of its initial surge during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. With the Fed committed to maintaining its accommodative stance and talks of further fiscal stimulus taking place in Washington, the case for further USD weakness can be made. On the other hand, a healing global economy has seen sectors like energy and risk-sensitive currencies like the Canadian Dollar recover lost ground.

Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons

Together, these themes have helped push USD/CAD lower for months and a recent break beneath crucial support might have opened the door for further losses. To that end, 1.2929 – the November 9 swing low – had served as an important level working to stave off further losses but with price plunging beneath, USD/CAD seems vulnerable to a continuation lower.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – December 2020)

usd/cad price chart daily

Should bears look to drive the pair lower, subsequent support is rather sparse until the 1.2800 area which coincides with the October 2018 swing low. That being said, USD/CAD has already fallen considerably and shorter-term recoveries are not out of the question. Given the degree to which USD/CAD has slipped over the last few months, however, prior support might serve as resistance going forward making attempted recoveries all the more arduous.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – December 2020)

usd/cad price chart

As a result, potential resistance resides around the 1.2952, 1.3000 and 1.3100 levels which have each shown their ability to influence price in the past – albeit to varying degrees. Still, the longer-term fundamental outlook and recent price trend in the last few months result in a bearish bias in my opinion, making USD/CAD a candidate for short exposure despite recent losses.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -4% -9%
Weekly -14% 9% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

As it stands, 1.2800 is an initial area of interest and IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders remain net-long suggesting USD/CAD could continue to fall since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. With the pair posting a fresh lower-low at the time of this article’s publication, yet another blow has been dealt to its technical standing but patience might be warranted as a pullback could create possible entry points.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY Looks Vulnerable
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: CAD/JPY Looks Vulnerable
2020-10-30 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD
2020-01-17 20:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falters, Will it Fall Further?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falters, Will it Fall Further?
2020-01-09 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish