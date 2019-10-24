US Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD & AUD/USD Offer Bearish Opportunities

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Drops amid Snap Election Rumors - Latest Brexit News
2019-10-24 15:16:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slides on Weak Durable Goods but Bounces on PMI Data
2019-10-24 15:12:00
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Forecast: Possible Price Fall on The Horizon- This is Why
2019-10-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook
2019-10-24 16:30:00
US-China Trade War Latest: VP Pence Speaks with Hawkish Tone
2019-10-24 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @carlquintanilla: JPMORGAN: today’s durable-goods report (and negative revision) “was a disappointment for September, lowering our track…
  • The next week brings a significant number of $USD-drivers with the highlights of next week’s FOMC rate decision followed by the release of October NFPs on Friday. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/HvLE7uoYJp https://t.co/PHZ7KKjEAW
  • Heads up traders! At an unspecified time Friday, S&P Ratings Agency is expected to offer UK and Italian sovereign debt ratings while Moody's covers France. See what else is in store for FX at the DailyFX economic calendar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#today?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Update on my $EURUSD AP, the pair aimed lower as expected following the #ECB rate decision (cheers Draghi to your 8-year term). Prices are nearing rising support from earlier this month (blue line). A close under may open the door to a downtrend #Euro #TechnicalAnalysis https://t.co/hggNh3ygVc
  • Haven't seen much on this elsewhere, but I just stumbled upon an article from the @WSJ that highlights a slowing home-improvement market in the US Bad news for $HD and coupled with $AMZN earnings, the outlook for consumer spending is deteriorating fast https://t.co/2nYNxO24py
  • $USDCAD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.3003 S2: 1.3043 S1: 1.3058 R1: 1.3098 R2: 1.3123 R3: 1.3163 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • If you are into technical analysis, you have no doubt heard of Bollinger Bands. John Bollinger wrote an article on his popular indicator for DailyFX and is giving a seminar on its use in Chicago (Oct 28) and New York (Oct 30). Check it out here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/10/24/john-bollinger-on-bollinger-bands.html
  • #Dow Jones: Top-side levels to watch are 27120, 27306, and 27398.🙌 @PaulRobinsonFX https://t.co/Y0jcUaITj1
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.69 S2: 108.12 S1: 108.39 R1: 108.82 R2: 108.97 R3: 109.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Another risk-leaning benchmark that is putting in an instantly questionable break out: $ACWI https://t.co/FlM59rZoTP
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD & AUD/USD Offer Bearish Opportunities

US Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD & AUD/USD Offer Bearish Opportunities

2019-10-24 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Forecast:

US Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD & AUD/USD Offer Bearish Opportunities

The US Dollar has had a rough October, with the Dollar Basket (DXY) falling from 99.67 to 97.66 at the time of writing. The persistent bearishness has pressured DXY to test the 200-day moving average around 97.40 and should the basket break beneath support, it could open the door to further losses for the greenback. In turn, such a development could translate to further gains for the Canadian Dollar.

USD/CAD Price Forecast

The Canadian Dollar has been on a tear amidst the recent bout of USD weakness, as USD/CAD has slipped from resistance at 1.3350 to support at 1.3075 in October to date. Now, grasping to confluent support around the current trading price, continued Dollar weakness could pave the way for further CAD gains – given that support around 1.3020 can be taken out.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 1)

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

In July, the area offered robust support and effectively stalled the pair’s 2-month decline. Therefore, another test of the zone could allow for bears to breakthrough and open the door for deeper losses – offering an attractive risk-reward profile. An area of invalidation for this trade resides roughly around September’s swing low at 1.3145

AUD/USD Price Forecast

While USD weakness has been widespread, AUD/USD has been one pair that has largely trailed the gains of other major pairs versus the greenback due to its troubled fundamental backdrop. Nevertheless, the Australian Dollar enjoyed a modest rebound in October and is now within reach of the 200-day moving average and a descending trendline from late 2018. Together, the two technical levels – residing around 0.6910 - will look to offer staunch resistance to a continuation higher and their confluence could offer an intriguing short opportunity that is not necessarily contingent on USD strength, but waning AUD strength.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 2)

AUDUSD Daily Price Chart

Therefore, an area of invalidation for this trade idea coincides with the confluent resistance around 0.6910. Conversely, 0.6750 and 0.6700 will act as areas of interest, with a break beneath the former signaling bearish appetite for a test of the latter. As price action unfolds, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis on these trades. Further evidence for my bearish bias on both pairs is included in the video above, where I use IG Client Sentiment Data to analyze developing trends in USD/CAD and AUD/USD.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower
2019-10-09 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Reversal Underway
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Reversal Underway
2019-09-06 19:41:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Strength May Fade
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Strength May Fade
2019-08-20 18:15:00
NZDUSD Appears Vulnerable Near Critical Support
NZDUSD Appears Vulnerable Near Critical Support
2019-03-11 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.