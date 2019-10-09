Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Outlook: Crude Oil Key Support is Back in Play
2019-10-09 18:34:00
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 futures extend decline in morning Thursday trade after reports crossed the wires from the South China Morning Post that the United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks.

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP RICS House Price Balance (SEP) due at 23:01 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -7.0% Previous: -4.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-09
  • Heads up: Britain’s RICS House Price Balance (SEP) is due at 23:01 GMT (15 min) Est: -7.0% Previous: -4.0% #GBP
  • Risk aversion really kicking in during Thursday morning trade as reports crossed the wires from #SCMP that US & China failed to make progress on deputy-level trade talks and that China's team are planning to leave a day earlier than expected #SP500 #Nikkei225 #AUDUSD #tradewars https://t.co/YOhM1lu41z
  • China’s Trade Team plans to leave the US a day earlier than expected. -BBG quoting SCMP #AUDUSD #USDJPY
  • The $USD may rise if US-China trade talks falter, ignite risk aversion. Ahead, the Singapore Dollar may fall on the MAS. The Indian Rupee could weaken on industrial production. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wlnlqkrRdM https://t.co/acug05w8GL
  • The pro-risk #AUD and #NZD fall vs their major peers. Anti-risk #JPY cautiously higher. #SP500 futures aim lower after reports that US, China made no progress at deputy level trade talks #tradewar
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US And China Make No Progress On Key Trade Issues In Two Days Of Deputy-Level Talks – SCMP Sources https://t.co/4JMxS3gp3S
  • (CORR) China and US fail to make any progress on deputy-level trade talks -BBG quoting SCMP #AUDUSD #USDJPY
  • The #SP500 (futures) nicely rebounded on rising channel support from the end of last year. Reversing losses since its descent from late August would entail clearing near-term falling resistance which would open the door for a retest of July highs https://t.co/wi7yvpyGVI
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2026 S2: 1.2133 S1: 1.2179 R1: 1.2287 R2: 1.2348 R3: 1.2456 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower

2019-10-09 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Price Forecast

  • A series of tests at the 0.67 level speak to continued weakness in AUD/USD
  • Therefore, any uptick in risk aversion could see the longstanding support give way to deeper losses
  • An area of invalidation exists around 0.6827, coinciding with the lows from 2016

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower

The Australian Dollar has had a rough year to date, falling more than 4.5% versus the US Dollar. Widespread concerns regarding global growth and the US-China trade war have worked to pressure AUD/USD, alongside interest rate cuts from both currency’s central banks. Although AUD trades near multiyear lows and has enjoyed formidable support at the 0.67 level, an impasse in US-China trade negotiations could see AUD/USD fall under renewed pressure.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 1)

AUDUSD Daily Price Chart

Consequently, I maintain a bearish bias on AUD/USD and suspect a break beneath the longstanding support at 0.67 is due. Repeated tests of the level do not speak to bullish confidence and despite their initial failures, I believe bears will eventually win out in the ongoing battle. If support at 0.67 is broken, a bearish extension may materialize which could see AUD/USD approach levels not seen since 2009.

Interested in other forms of technical analysis? Join IG US and DailyFX for a Webinar with John Bollinger, who created the popular Bollinger Bandstrading tool.

Given the distinct lack of noteworthy support beneath 0.67, areas of interest are difficult to gauge. Therefore, the position should be watched closely so that its size can be tailored and a trailing stop can be employed if a break lower does occur.

AUD/USD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June – October) (Chart 2)

AUDUSD 4-Hour Price Chart

To the topside, however, a possible area of invalidation exists slightly above the 200-period moving average on the 4-hour chart, around 0.6827 which marks the pair’s 2016 low. Recent price action has seen 0.68 offer a modicum of resistance, so a break of the level and the 200-period moving average, followed by a test of the 2016 low would seriously undermine a bearish argument for the shorter-term.

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD May Suffer a Crucial Break Lower

Finally, retail trader data shows 69.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.32 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. For updates on this analyst pick or for a deeper look at IG Client Sentiment, follow on @PeterHanksFX Twitter.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Reversal Underway
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Reversal Underway
2019-09-06 19:41:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Strength May Fade
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Strength May Fade
2019-08-20 18:15:00
NZDUSD Appears Vulnerable Near Critical Support
NZDUSD Appears Vulnerable Near Critical Support
2019-03-11 17:00:00
EURUSD Bullish Bias, Position Pending Resistance Breakthrough
EURUSD Bullish Bias, Position Pending Resistance Breakthrough
2019-02-06 20:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.