GBP/JPY Technical Outlook Could Turn Bullish Again Soon

News
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Real Time News
  • BoC's Macklem: - When it becomes necessary to decrease monetary stimulus, the first step will be to boost interest rates - Intensity of recovery and evolution of inflation will determine when we enter the "reinvestment" phase
  • BoC's Macklem: - Higher-than-expected inflation is due to supply disruptions that have increased prices for autos and commodities - Economic recovery remains turbulent, but the BoC expects the economy to improve in 2H 2021
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-09
  • The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/FG4UvyIvRF https://t.co/MORbM3joxV
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/4Ex7Kp1uNL https://t.co/ANWVKogZgg
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told her G7 counterparts that Congress is progressing on its effort to strengthen international tax laws - Reuters
  • Here we have the German-US 10-year yield spread overlaid with $EURUSD. Interestingly, the past few months correlation to the currency pair has been stronger with the Germany yield alone https://t.co/aYovkH0V7w
  • The $DAX is in good position to close back in the green after the sharp gap to the downside on the open https://t.co/XjMuFo1dKe
  • When is a taper not a taper? The ECB found a way to distinguish for the market with the 'mere' slower purchases by the PEPP as inflation sits at a decade high. Nevertheless, market reads it as more dovish than expected. $EURGBP https://t.co/ndcW4IJgYT
  • Lots of volatility in the oil market today. $WTI and $Brent prices turn positive after falling by $1 a barrel earlier in the morning #OOTT
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook Could Turn Bullish Again Soon

GBP/JPY Technical Outlook Could Turn Bullish Again Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/JPY Technical Outlook

  • GBP/JPY trading at steadfast trend-line
  • If it breaks the broader trend higher may resume
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook Could Turn Bullish Again Soon

GBP/JPY has been generally trending lower since May, but the price action has appeared to be more corrective than bearish. The trend since the March 2020 low remains pointed broadly higher, and that could soon reassert itself if the trend-line from May is broken.

It is a significant trend-line, as a result of price connecting along it at so many points since the May peak. Even in the short-term we can see its importance as sideways price action hugs the barrier. A strong breakout above it (close above the recent high at 152.29) should have GBP/JPY running.

In the event of a breakout, the first meaningful line of resistance to watch is in the low to mid 153s; this could indeed be a point of contention given it runs back to April and proved a problem during July and August. Beyond there we are looking at 155 up to the cycle high at 156.07.

On the flip-side, if GBP/JPY turns down from resistance, then attention will turn towards the March 2020 trend-line, 200-day moving average, and the lows created since March. It is possible that the price action since March is taking on the shape of a top, but at this juncture seems like the lesser likely scenario. We will worry about that should forward price behavior warrant such.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

gbp/jpy daily chart

GBP/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

