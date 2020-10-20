EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs

UK PM Spokesman says the UK needs clear assurance the EU has changed stance in talks $GBP

Spain's health minister says after Madrid state of emergency expires, there will be 3 weeks of strict measures

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.93% Oil - US Crude: 0.26% Gold: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/k1jyRTgirU

EU 's Barnier and UK's Frost to speak again today from 1400BST

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JJsJBVCyRQ