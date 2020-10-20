EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on US Fiscal Stimulus, ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-20 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks, Hang Seng May Follow. ASX 200 Could Rise on Dovish RBA
2020-10-20 01:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-19 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Fizzle
2020-10-20 06:18:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Amid Brexit Impasse
2020-10-20 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Fiscal Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs

EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs

2020-10-20 10:01:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/AUD Highlights:

  • EUR/AUD breaking out above well-tested resistance
  • Level dates back to 2015, but been in play a lot in past two years
  • Could run hard with a risk-off event
EUR/AUD has had significant play around the 16555 level since early 2019, with the origination of the level dating back to August 2015 when markets got roiled on Chinese slowdown fears. But the recent action around it pre and post corona panic cemented it as a level of significance.

Given how much time has been spent around 16555 the 200-day has become hinged to the same vicinity since May. The breakout could be rather significant as long as it holds. In the absence of a risk-off event we could see 17500, with the help of a sizable risk-off event we could see much higher levels.

The correlation between the VIX and EUR/AUD is typically positive across all time-frames, with the past year holding a statistically significant 0.91. If stocks sell off then look for the pair to spike along with volatility.

Watch for a retest of prior resistance on a pullback, it could offer a low risk entry for would-be longs. A breakdown back below 16500 will bring the breakout into question and put price back inside the range it had been suck in since June, and on that a neutral stance is likely warranted.

EUR/AUD Daily Chart (breaking away from long-term resistance)

EUR/AUD daily chart

EUR/AUD Weekly Chart (2015 origination)

EUR/AUD weekly chart

EUR/AUD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

