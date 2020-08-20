GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Charts Suggest Another Push Higher Coming

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Are EURUSD and S&P 500 Corrections a Full Reversal Signal a Day After Breakout?
2020-08-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-20 14:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off a Dollar Driven Event, GBP/NZD Testing 200-DMA
2020-08-20 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.14% France 40: 0.12% US 500: 0.10% Wall Street: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/okMz6AqfwD
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +1.02 #BITCOINCASH +1.45% #ETHEREUM +2.58% #RIPPLE +1.75% #LITECOIN +2.83%
  • #Gold: From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion while above 1795 IF price is indeed heading higher with a topside breach above 2033 needed to mark resumption. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/60t1rdCogL https://t.co/Fgq4Plr4Cm
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 42.44 (-1.14%), ICE Brent Crude 44.85 (-1.15%), NYM NYH Gasoline 128.90 (-0.12%). [delayed]
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qLutlMaQGe
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-20
  • German Chancellor Merkel says trying to avoid new national lockdowns in Europe - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.67% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Yo0l5SOHEI
  • Looking at the short-term technical picture, USD/ZAR is currently declining inside a developing channel that can potentially be used as a guide. Get your $USDZAR technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/8LRppzRjX3 https://t.co/vnXyu1j1SN
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.70% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Qg0qe09NZf
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Charts Suggest Another Push Higher Coming

GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Charts Suggest Another Push Higher Coming

2020-08-20 16:36:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Highlights:

  • GBP/JPY consolidating, could break resistance soon
  • EUR/JPY pullback hits support, bull-flag forming

GBP/JPY moving sideways within the context of an uptrend since late June suggests another push higher could come soon. A firm break above the June swing-high will likely have the area around 140.82 in play, a spot that acted as resistance and support from October to February.

A subsequent break beyond the above mentioned levels could open up room to trade to the February 2018 trend-line and a pair of peaks (~144.60), created before the coronavirus rout. All-in-all, this could mean another 500 pips is in store in the not-too-distant future.

To derail the current outlook, a breakdown is needed out of the neatly forming channel since late June (we’ll call it <~137.75). In the event this happens, the 200-day at 137.40 could come into play quickly, along with a parallel from the March low, currently around the 136.75 mark. This would be a big spot of support in the bigger picture.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (breakout levels ahead)

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY 4-hr Chart (rising within clean channel)

GBP/JPY 4-hr chart

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

EUR/JPY recently recaptured a slope dating all the way back to 2012, a slope that had been tagged numerous times since then, including a couple of instances this year. It is a primary level of support on the daily, but drilling down to the 4-hr there is good short-term support within the context of a solid uptrend. Channel support intersects with an earlier-month high. This makes the current spot especially interesting for a continuation trade higher.

Additionally, there is a bull-flag building that if triggered will validate a hold of support, and should see EUR/JPY higher towards a trend-line from December 2014 and another minor swing-high from 2019. The area resides roughly at 127.50.

Even if the very near-term support fails, there is another strong spot to watch around 124.30 where the June high and recent pullback intersect with the trend-line off the May low. A hold there keeps the upside intact still, while a break could be a trend changer.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart (2012 slope support)

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY 4-hr Chart (at support within channel)

EUR/JPY 4-hr chart

EUR/JPY Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY - Ascending Wedge Setting it Up for a Breakout
AUD/JPY - Ascending Wedge Setting it Up for a Breakout
2020-08-13 08:56:00
MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move
MXN/JPY – Price Pattern Could Soon Lead to an Explosive Move
2020-08-03 12:46:00
USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
USD/CAD Range-break with Trend Points to Lower Prices
2020-07-22 11:01:00
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
2020-07-14 12:18:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.