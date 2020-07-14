We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
2020-07-14 12:18:00
EUR/USD Rates to Watch Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-07-14 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence
2020-07-14 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Struggle to Rally Further as Supportive Trend Breaks
2020-07-14 11:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 SNB Chair Jordan Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) Actual: -21.2% Expected: -18% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) Actual: -19.1% Expected: -18% Previous: -17.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -18% Previous: -17.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.2 Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/PEs75ruwcX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.71%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ctXAAlfmGf
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line

EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line

2020-07-14 12:18:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Highlights:

  • Euro basing out for a move higher
  • Breakout could take EUR/USD near 11700

EUR/USD has generally been a choppy mess of price action, but given the rally that came prior to this development, this is a good thing. Since the 2018 peak all rallies have been met with quick turnarounds that led to new cycle lows. But the change in character suggests another rally is brewing.

A breakout above 11422 will have the Euro firmly above the 2018 trend-line and ready to take on the March coronavirus spike-high at 11495. Given the change in character and breaking of the trend-line there appears to be a good chance that level won’t hold as resistance, at least not for long.

A break above there would have a major long-term trend-line in play from the 2008 high, with the line crossing over the 2011, 2014, and 2018 highs. This would be yet another massive test of the long-term downtrend.

For now, we will focus on the likelihood of a boost higher in the short-term, and then worry about what EUR/USD will do in the event it tests the 2008 trend-line. A break below 11168 will be needed to turn the picture back towards the downside.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (basing around 2018 trend-line)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Weekly Chart (2008 trend-line could come into focus)

EUR/USD weekly chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
EUR/USD Shows No Life at Key Level, Major Leg Down Looks Next
2020-05-14 11:40:00
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon
EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon
2020-04-22 11:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.