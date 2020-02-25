NZD/JPY – Lower Prices Likely Ahead for Kiwi against the Japanese Yen

NZD/JPY Highlights:

NZD/JPY February horizontal pattern breaking

Levels to watch on further weakness

NZD/JPY has been stuck in an unusually clean rectangle pattern around the 200-day since the tail-end of January. The bottom of the pattern is also an old resistance level from a bullish rectangle created during October and November.

It looked set to break on several occasions, but now with the risk-trade firmly on its heels as coronavirus fears become further entrenched, a breakdown appears in the works.

At the time of this writing, NZD/JPY is below the bottom of the formation at 69.94, which could set off a significantly larger sell-off today. However, it will be important for the breakdown to confirm with today closing below the bottom of the pattern.

A confirmed break will have the bottom of the Oct/Nov rectangle in play down under 6900. Beyond there the next support level doesn’t arrive until a trend-line passing up from 2009 under the 2019 low, down around the 6750/6800-area.

As long as a close doesn’t develop back inside the pattern up to around 7030 or higher, then the break will remain valid.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart (breaking out of rectangle)

NZD/JPY Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX