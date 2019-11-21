We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside as Support Holds - Euro to USD Price Forecast
2019-11-21 11:03:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Minutes May Catalyze EUR/USD Capitulation
2019-11-21 08:00:00
News
GBP/USD & GBP/JPY Charts: Pound Set Up to Rally Against Dollar, Yen
2019-11-21 12:54:00
Brexit Briefing: Scottish Independence Climbs the Election Agenda
2019-11-21 09:00:00
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Now, Bullish Later On
2019-11-21 12:00:00
Gold Prices Firm on New US-China Trade Doubts, OECD, ECB Eyed
2019-11-21 07:42:00
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • South African Reserve Bank leaves benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5% as expected $ZAR
  • Full article https://t.co/x2auj6S5sy https://t.co/CSmAM3Gi0W
  • US may delay December 15th tariffs if deal is not reached by then - SCMP
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/CGm0ljirMR
  • RT @RedDogT3: Preparation is good https://t.co/ebtiX1o7cE
  • Euro trading near intraday highs following the release of October #ECB Minutes $EURUSD $EURJPY https://t.co/jwDWzsrdRN
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/EMk5g26vnI
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • ECB Minutes - Plea was made for patience as well as wait and see posture - Economic data raised questions as to whether weakness would continue for longer than expected in September $EUR
  • (Equities in the $SPX tend to come under pressure as spot $USDCNH rises due to increased US-China trade war risk, whereas a drop in spot $USDCNH - i.e. strengthening of the Yuan - typically provides an indication that trade talks are progressing and tensions are easing).
GBP/USD & GBP/JPY Charts: Pound Set Up to Rally Against Dollar, Yen

2019-11-21 12:54:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

British Pound Highlights:

  • GBP/USD congestion pattern set to lead to higher levels
  • GBP/JPY triangle still intact above 13936

GBP/USD continues to act well after the historically strong rally last month, a good sign for those looking towards longer-term levels. The little dip we got this week might be all there is before October 21 high at 13012.

A breakout beyond last month’s high will have the trend-line from July 2014 in play, the slope that runs over the 2018 high as well. This long-term trend threshold is also in confluence at this time with the May high at 13176.

In the near-term, a bit more sideways price action may unfold before Cable trades higher, but as long as we don’t see a pervasive downswing unfold that takes 12768, higher prices are anticipated.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (congestion solid, higher levels look likely)

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY came out of triangle to start the week but quickly reversed to put it into question. However, despite the chance of a fake-out turning into selling, price held the lower end of the triangle keeping in play the idea of seeing a continuation rally develop. As long as 13936 holds, so does the congestion pattern. Sustained trade above 14157 is seen as having GBP/JPY rolling towards the February 2018 trend-line and horizontal resistance at 14376.

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (set up to run)

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.