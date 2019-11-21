GBP/USD & GBP/JPY Charts: Pound Set Up to Rally Against Dollar, Yen

British Pound Highlights:

GBP/USD congestion pattern set to lead to higher levels

GBP/JPY triangle still intact above 13936

GBP/USD continues to act well after the historically strong rally last month, a good sign for those looking towards longer-term levels. The little dip we got this week might be all there is before October 21 high at 13012.

A breakout beyond last month’s high will have the trend-line from July 2014 in play, the slope that runs over the 2018 high as well. This long-term trend threshold is also in confluence at this time with the May high at 13176.

In the near-term, a bit more sideways price action may unfold before Cable trades higher, but as long as we don’t see a pervasive downswing unfold that takes 12768, higher prices are anticipated.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (congestion solid, higher levels look likely)

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY came out of triangle to start the week but quickly reversed to put it into question. However, despite the chance of a fake-out turning into selling, price held the lower end of the triangle keeping in play the idea of seeing a continuation rally develop. As long as 13936 holds, so does the congestion pattern. Sustained trade above 14157 is seen as having GBP/JPY rolling towards the February 2018 trend-line and horizontal resistance at 14376.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (set up to run)

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX