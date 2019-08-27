USDCAD Trading Bias Turns Bearish

Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

USDCAD had been guided higher for the past few weeks by an upward sloping channel, but as of yesterday that has been snapped with the breaking of not only the lower parallel of the channel, but also a breakout of a wedge formation.

The break of the 4-hr wedge has the downside in focus, especially with lower low from August 21 taking shape overnight. As long as USDCAD doesn’t reverse the breakdown, looking for the 2012, July low area near 13030ish. There will likely be some bumps along the way, but the trading bias for now is decisively towards lower prices.

Support levels to watch along the way include ~13180 and 13105 before arriving at what will be considered a major long-term test. The 2012 trend-line has been in play on several occasions since late 2017. Should USDCAD reach that point we will delve into what could happen next…

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

USDCAD Daily Chart (channel snapped)

USDCAD Trading Bias Turns Bearish

USDCAD Chart by Tradingview

USDCAD 4-hr chart (wedge broken)

USDCAD Trading Bias Turns Bearish

USDCAD Chart by Tradingview

***Updates will be provided on these ideas and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX