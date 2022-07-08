News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Parity Within Touching Distance as USD Surges Ahead of NFP
2022-07-08 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Grapples With Rampant Dollar While Supply Concerns Remain
2022-07-08 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
2022-07-07 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?
2022-07-08 08:44:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to NFPs with XAU/USD Set for the Worst Week in 2 Months
2022-07-08 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-07-07 16:40:00
More View more
Breaking news

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has died

Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?

Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold is off over 4% so far this week as sellers hold sway.
  • A confirmed break of the September 2021 low opens the door to further losses.
  • Retail traders continue to build net-long positions, a negative contrarian indicator.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The technical outlook for gold remains negative despite having shed over $80/oz. this week already. The precious metal is close to printing a new 10-month low, and a confirmed break here opens the way to sub-$1700/oz. levels. One closely-watched technical signal, the 50-day sma below the 200-day sma crossover – ‘death cross’ – became active on June 17th when the gold closed around $1,840/oz. The sell-off since this bearish crossover appeared has been relentless with any bear market rallies sold into.

A Comprehensive Guide to Moving Averages

Looking at the daily chart, prior levels of horizontal support have now turned into resistance and will likely hold any attempt by the precious metal to move higher. In the short term, $1,753/oz. and $1,786/oz. will prove the first two levels of resistance, while a break below $1,721/oz. (late-September double low) opens the way to the $1,678/oz. zone, before the early August $1,668/oz. low comes into play. The CCI indicator shows gold in oversold territory and this may slow losses in the short term.

Gold Daily Price Chart – July 8, 2022

Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?

Retail trader data show 87.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.04 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.49% higher than yesterday and 7.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.59% lower than yesterday and 10.04% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Forecast – Technical Break Higher Looks Convincing
EUR/JPY Forecast – Technical Break Higher Looks Convincing
2022-06-06 10:28:00
EUR/GBP May Reverse Higher After a Sharp Sell-Off
EUR/GBP May Reverse Higher After a Sharp Sell-Off
2022-05-17 09:59:00
US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout
US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout
2022-04-05 14:08:00
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish