US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Back Towards March Low
2022-04-05 13:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
2022-04-05 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Top Trade Opportunities for Q2 2022
2022-04-04 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trapped in Range as Real Yields Rise Amid Fed Action. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-04-05 02:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Kuroda Monitoring “Rapid moves”, Household Spending Improves
2022-04-05 11:10:00
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
More View more
US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout

US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout

Nick Cawley, Strategist

The US dollar is stuck in a fairly well-defined range with prior tests of support sparking a sharp move higher and back towards multi-week resistance. The US dollar basket (DXY) has been on a roll over the last few months, pressed higher by rising US Treasury bond yields and growing expectations of a round of interest rate hikes. The latest market expectations suggest that the Fed will hike interest rates by a further 210 basis points this year, with the chair Powell expected to announce larger than normal 50 basis point rate hikes at the May 4th and June 15th FOMC meetings.

The US dollar basket is used to measure the value of the US dollar against six other currencies – Euro, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian dollar and Swedish Krona. The Euro currently accounts for nearly 58% of the index, and the single currency remains weak, the Japanese Yen (13.6%) is friendless and falling lower, while Sterling (11.9%) is also under downside pressure. The US dollar’s recent rally is currently taking a breather and looks set to move back to highs last seen in May 2020.

{{GUIDE|THE _FUNDAMENTALS_OF_RANGE_TRADING}}

The dollar basket has traded between 97.70 and 99.45 over the past four weeks with both support and resistance tested more than once. These levels have helped and prompted a market reversal on six occasions. The DXY however is in a much longer-dated uptrend off the January 2021 low print at 89.20. This trend remains in place and the current period of consolidation is likely to break higher soon, supported by ever-rising US Treasury bond yields and a weak Euro. Traders may want to see the DXY fade lower before entering any long trade to give themselves a better risk/reward set-up, although this runs the risk of missing the move. Any dip back down to around 98.00 or just below should be looked at carefully.

US Dollar Price Chart April 5, 2022

US Dollar (DXY) – Getting Ready For a Topside Breakout

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades
Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-12 09:00:00
Gold Price
Gold Price
2021-08-03 09:23:00
EUR/GBP Outlook - Further Losses Seem Likely if Fibonacci Support Fails
EUR/GBP Outlook - Further Losses Seem Likely if Fibonacci Support Fails
2021-03-08 15:04:00
Advertisement