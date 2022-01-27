News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
EUR/USD Hit After Fed Hawkish Confirmation
2022-01-27 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Ukraine Standoff, Falling Cushing Stockpiles
2022-01-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
Post-FOMC Market Latest: S&P 500, FTSE 100 Rebound, USD Remains Bid, Gold Slides
2022-01-27 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-01-26 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low

EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD - the path of least resistance remains lower
  • US Dollar strength may drive EUR/USD back below 1.1000.

The latest FOMC monetary policy meeting has given the already strong US dollar another leg higher and pushed various USD pairs to multi-week or multi-month lows. One of these pairs, EUR/USD, is now pressing down on multi-week support and if this is broken conclusively would see the pair back at levels seen last in June 2020 and at an important Fibonacci retracement level.

EUR/USD is changing hands at 1.1190 and just above the late-November 1.1185 print. If this is broken, and it looks likely that it will be, then the 61.8% Fib retracement at 1.1182 will also fall. Below here support levels become a little bit harder to pinpoint with a mini swing-low at 1.1168 the only real line of resistance before sub-1.1000 levels come into play on the weekly chart. Big figure support may prevent a break below 1.1000 in the short-term but with fundamentals favoring further US strength, this level may fall in the medium-term as the yield differential between the two currencies widens. The recent run of weekly higher lows has been destroyed this week by Jerome Powell, adding another bearish layer to the weekly chart.

It may be prudent to wait a while before entering any short EUR/USD trade to see if there is any correction to the latest, sharp, sell-off. A bounce back to the 1.1250-1.1300 area would give traders a much better entry point for a medium-term sub-1.1000 trade.

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart January 27, 2022

EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low

Retail trader data show67.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.03 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 13.80% higher than yesterday and 5.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.30% lower than yesterday and 14.66% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

