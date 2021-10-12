Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?
2021-10-12 07:00:00
Crude Oil, Coal Forecast: Prices Supported by Tightening Supply Outlook
2021-10-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-11 15:37:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Well Placed for More Gains
2021-10-12 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. More Yen Weakness to Come?
2021-10-12 02:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-10-11 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar giving my views on the markets, looking at this week's data calendar and checking out the retail trader positioning numbers. Do join me if you can... https://t.co/tnUFAV3qbD
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (OCT) Actual: 21 Previous: 31.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (OCT) Actual: 21.6 Expected: 28.5 Previous: 31.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (OCT) Actual: 22.3 Expected: 24 Previous: 26.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 24 Previous: 26.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 31.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-12
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/iZohv795SG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.70%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LAm9ROaS6R
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/Z0ihHmM6ll
Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades

Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Short EUR/GBP – Low Risk, Low Reward

  • The Bank of England is looking to hike rates soon.
  • ECB will continue to buy bonds when PEPP finishes.
  • Rate differential will continue to favor Sterling.

Traders who favor range trading will have had EUR/GBP on their watch list for months with the pair oscillating in a two big figure range since early May. Moves both ways have been slow with only the odd burst of volatility disrupting the market. Looking ahead to the last three months of the year, the lower bounds of the current 0.8450 – 0.8670 range may well come under pressure as the UK looks set to begin tightening its monetary policy, albeit modestly, ahead of the EU. The latest Bank of England decision – all policy levers untouched – saw a second MPC member vote for ending the central bank’s bond-buying program early, while inflation in Q4 is projected to rise to 4% before drifting lower. The MPC did acknowledge that global inflationary pressures have remained strong, including in the UK, and that there ‘ are some signs that cost pressures may prove more persistent’. Add into the mix the sharp increase in energy prices and inflation is likely to remain above target for many quarters.

In contrast, some ECB members have been mooting increasing or extending, the central bank’s bond-buying program (APP) when the pandemic measures (PEPP) are completed in March 2022. While the ECB are also facing rising price pressures, they are highly unlikely to raise interest rates in 2022, in contrast to the UK with the money markets now expecting at least one 15 basis point rate hike next year with the possibility of up to 40bps by the end of the year. This rate differential will weigh on EUR/GBP and cap any upside momentum.

The daily chart shows the break lower starting to happen as the longer-dated 200-day simple moving average comes into play for the first time in months, capping any rally and adding further downside pressure on the pair. A confirmed break below all three simple moving averages will leave support under pressure in the weeks ahead.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

Short EUR/GBP – Support to Come Under Pressure in the Final Quarter: Q4 Top Trades

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price
Gold Price
2021-08-03 09:23:00
EUR/GBP Outlook - Further Losses Seem Likely if Fibonacci Support Fails
EUR/GBP Outlook - Further Losses Seem Likely if Fibonacci Support Fails
2021-03-08 15:04:00
GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks
GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks
2020-11-18 14:27:00
EUR/GBP - Slipping Through Short-Term Support, Multi-Week Low Nears
EUR/GBP - Slipping Through Short-Term Support, Multi-Week Low Nears
2020-10-28 11:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed