EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-08-03 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price
2021-08-03 09:23:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level
2021-08-03 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/d90Kp9me0A
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 44.3 Previous: 44.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 44.3 Previous: 44.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UTedfJSFZu
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 44.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/L26tzZspCx
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.39% Silver: 0.26% Gold: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MqxAhumcFl
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/olaJUyX1bT
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.81% FTSE 100: 0.46% Wall Street: 0.44% US 500: 0.34% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NY5gnFSnWv
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/arE0VMeE3k
Gold Price



Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold continues to respect support and resistance.
  • Fundamental drivers may challenge the status quo.
  • Mixed message from retail trader data.

Gold remains rangebound between two important Fibonacci retracement levels produced from the March 16 2020 low at $1,451/oz. and the August 6, 2020 high at $2,075/oz. Resistance at $1.837/oz. has held two recent breakout attempts while support at $1,764/oz. has been untroubled of late. Adding to the current stalemate, all three simple moving averages are now clustered together, giving little away as to the current sentiment in the market, while the CCI indicator is neutral. Inside this box, there is additional support around $1,785/oz. which is underpinning the short-term gold price. It will need a fundamental driver to break this current set up otherwise price action will remain constrained going into the summer lull.

The US dollar continues to tread water ahead of this Friday’s US jobs report, a monthly event that is closely watched by traders who continue to double guess the Fed’s next move. While the inflation outlook – transitory or not – has been the main driver of the US dollar over the last few months, Fed chair Powell recently reiterated the central bank’s dual mandate of inflation and jobs, bringing this month’s jobs report firmly into focus. Friday’s job’s release may well be the driver that gold needs to attempt a range breakout.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

Gold Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – August 3, 2021)

Gold Price

Retail trader data shows 81.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.47 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.32% higher than yesterday and 6.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.50% lower than yesterday and 1.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

DISCLOSURES

