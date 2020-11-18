GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-17 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Threaten Chart Support, Singapore's Bullion Shipments Plunge
2020-11-18 07:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues, USDJPY Falls Back Below 104.00
2020-11-18 09:51:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • The #Euro has continued to grind higher with a softer USD largely dictating price action. Get your $EUR market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/5gxU3w5gZS https://t.co/SWJfv3fQ4G
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.42% FTSE 100: 0.38% Wall Street: 0.29% Germany 30: 0.19% US 500: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rbi0f3dnn1
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/uTInBk0lzT
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 1% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.0% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • 🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM (OCT) Actual: 4.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8ciyD9SqQC
GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks

GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks

2020-11-18 14:27:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/CHF Price, News and Analysis:

  • The technical set-up looks positive.
  • Positive EU/UK trade outcome will fire-up the trade.
Advertisement

GBP/CHF – Primed and Ready to Go

The GBP/CHF daily chart looks increasingly positive after breaking higher on November 9 and the pair are now looking at returning to multi-week and multi-month highs in the short- to medium-term. The November 9 break saw all three moving averages conclusively taken out with the break of the 200-day simple moving average the most important in terms of sentiment. The pair traded below the longer-dated sma for months and this break suggests that GBP/CHF is now set to move higher, a sentiment reinforced by the 20-day sma moving higher through the 200-day sma also for the first time since March. The pair have also made a short-term series of higher lows and highs and a break above 1.2227 and 1.2259 will leave the mid-February high at 1.2820 the next area of resistance.

While the technical outlook looks promising, this move will be predicated on a positive outcome from the ongoing EU/UK trade talks. With the finishing line in sight, if the two sides can agree on post-Brexit trade terms - and this remains a big if - then Sterling will receive a boost while the risk-averse Swiss Franc will likely nudge lower with one less market negative to worry about.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – November 18, 2020)

GBP/CHF - Break Higher Being Held in Check by Post-Brexit Trade Talks
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on GBP/CHF – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP - Slipping Through Short-Term Support, Multi-Week Low Nears
EUR/GBP - Slipping Through Short-Term Support, Multi-Week Low Nears
2020-10-28 11:17:00
EUR/GBP Price - Struggling to Break Short-Term Resistance
EUR/GBP Price - Struggling to Break Short-Term Resistance
2020-03-04 15:20:00
GBP/NZD - Building Momentum for Another Attempt at Resistance
GBP/NZD - Building Momentum for Another Attempt at Resistance
2020-02-19 14:53:00
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CHF