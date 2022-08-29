 Skip to content
News
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Crude Oil, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-29 19:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Crude Oil, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-29 19:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields
2022-08-29 15:00:00
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Crude Oil, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Short-term Trade Outlook: Technical Setups on Crude Oil, EUR/USD & USD/CAD

  • Updated charts on technicals setups we’ve been tracking in WTI, EUR/USD & USD/CAD
  • Crude Oil rebounds of critical support – recovery levels
  • EUR/USD straddles parity- range breakout pending
  • USD/CAD rebound vulnerable into monthly close – support into 1.29
An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe Crude Oil, Euro and the Canadian Dollar. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetechnical setups and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 240min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 240min - USOil Short-term Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Shor-term Technical Outlook we noted, “Bears on notice- Crude oil prices are testing a critical support zone we’ve been tracking for months now - the focus is on inflection off this threshold with a close below needed to keep the short-bias viable.” The zone in focus was 85.61-88.01 – a region defined by the 2013 swing low, the 100% extension of the March decline and the 61.8% Fibonacci resistance of the December rally. The low registered that week with WTI rallying more than 13.4% off key support.

Bottom line: Crude oil has rebounded off critical support and the focus is on this near-term recovery. Initial resistance eyed at the 98 backed by key resistance at 100.20-101.52- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a breach / close above needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this month. Initial support now 91.07 with near-term bullish invalidation raised to the highlighted trendline confluence near ~89.30s.Review my latest Crude Oil Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term WTI technical trade levels.

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Short-term Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.71 (63.07% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are6.84% higher than yesterday and 5.93% lower from last week
  • Short positions are14.95% higher than yesterday and 23.67% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 240min - Euro vs US Dollar Short-term Trade Outlook - EURUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook highlighted a critical resistance zone at 1.0352/85- a region defined by the 2016 low & the 2016 low-day close. Resistance held two consecutive attempts before plunging lower with a break of the August opening-range lows fueling a test of the 78.6% retracement of the 2000 rally at 9901 before snapping back to parity. The focus now shifts the monthly close with price holding a range just above the 99-handle – looking for possible price inflection off this mark.

Bottom line: Daily & weekly momentum divergence into these lows highlights the threat to the immediate downtrend into the monthly close. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops. Look for a break of the 9901-1.0079 range for guidance into the close of the week. Note that a break lower from here could fuel another bout of accelerated Euro losses with initial support objectives seen at 9701 and the 2001 high at 9595. Resistance now 1.0190 with a breach / close above the August open at 1.0226 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 240min - Loonie Short-term Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In this month’s Canadian Dollar Short-term Technical Outlook, we noted to look for possible price inflection into a, “major resistance pivot at the 2021 high-day close / 2019 low at 1.2939/52.” USD/CAD ripped through this threshold two-days later with price stretching into targeted resistance at the May high at 1.3076 today. We’ve been tracking weekly resistance up here for months now and once again the immediate advance may be vulnerable until a weekly close registers at-or-above these levels- ultimately a daily close above the 78.6% retracement / yearly high-day close at 1.3117 is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards 1.3230. Initial support now back at 1.2938 with near-term bullish invalidation raised to the 1.29-handle.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD recovery is back at resistance and the advance may be vulnerable while below 1.3117 into the close of the month. Ultimately losses should be limited to the lower parallel / 1.29 IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Review my latest USD/CAD Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term Canadian Dollar technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

-Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

