EUR/AUD Technical Outlook: Five-Day Breakdown Testing Initial Support
EUR/AUD Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels
- EUR/AUD updated technical trade levels – Intraday Chart
- Break of April trend testing initial support
- Resistance 1.4912/25, 1.5055 (key), 1.5226- Support 1.4800/05, 1.4686 (key), 1.4525
EUR/AUD 240min Price Chart
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/AUD on Tradingview
Notes: EUR/AUD broke below the April trendline with the decline now testing confluent support at 1.4800/05- looking for possible price inflection here. A break lower would keep the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.4686- looking for a larger reaction there for guidance IF reached. Resistance now 1.4912/25 with bearish invalidation now lowered to the April high at 1.5055.
Bottom line: Rallies should be capped by today’s high IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break / daily close below 1.48 needed to keep the near-term short-bias viable.
- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX
