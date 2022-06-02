News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Attacks Cluster Resistance Ahead of US NFP. What’s Next?
2022-06-02 17:35:00
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-02 07:38:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Lower Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting
2022-06-02 12:05:00
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 in Recovery Mode, for Now
2022-06-02 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback
2022-06-02 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday
2022-06-02 11:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
2022-06-02 09:45:00
EUR/AUD Technical Outlook: Five-Day Breakdown Testing Initial Support

EUR/AUD Technical Outlook: Five-Day Breakdown Testing Initial Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

EUR/AUD Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • EUR/AUD updated technical trade levels – Intraday Chart
  • Break of April trend testing initial support
  • Resistance 1.4912/25, 1.5055 (key), 1.5226- Support 1.4800/05, 1.4686 (key), 1.4525
EUR/AUD 240min Price Chart

EUR/AUD 240min Price Chart - Euro vs Australian Dollar Trade Outlook - Near-term Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/AUD on Tradingview

Notes: EUR/AUD broke below the April trendline with the decline now testing confluent support at 1.4800/05- looking for possible price inflection here. A break lower would keep the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.4686- looking for a larger reaction there for guidance IF reached. Resistance now 1.4912/25 with bearish invalidation now lowered to the April high at 1.5055.

Bottom line: Rallies should be capped by today’s high IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break / daily close below 1.48 needed to keep the near-term short-bias viable.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

