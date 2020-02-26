Why the Prolonged Fall in EUR/CHF May Not Yet Be Over

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
2020-02-26 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 1.185% 3-Year: 1.160% 5-Year: 1.165% 7-Year: 1.259% 10-Year: 1.337% 30-Year: 1.811% $TNX
  • The #Euro held up relatively well despite the rising spread of the #coronavirus, which has impacted parts of Italy.Get your $EUR market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/ZTcqoc1aw9 https://t.co/tzGeUa6YOP
  • Going live in 5 for today's equity webinar where we'll be going over $SPX and $NDX levels and themes to watch on the fundamental side in the days ahead Join here - https://t.co/rmwDACaTEA https://t.co/9umOwAeAyD
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.57% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sRGOonkZ8U
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.59% Wall Street: 1.54% France 40: 0.31% Germany 30: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iw4QKG5K6n
  • USD/CNH Price: Will USD Rally Further vs Chinese Yuan on Coronavirus Fears? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cnh/2020/02/26/USDCNH-Price-Will-USD-Rally-Further-vs-Chinese-Yuan-on-Coronavirus-Fears-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/7dBtvfrN8T
  • $USD looks like it wants to break out of this bull flag. Currently restrained by trend-line resistance... support from the 38.2 of the February rally https://t.co/y9mmVYGlsa
  • Health Secretary Azar says US is technically in containment state on virus - BBG
  • A weekly chart of $VIX overlaid with the $SPX. We are at the point where the market is feeling out whether this week's collapse was enough to satisfy the blood letting https://t.co/5e2vmo2eI8
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (FEB 21), Actual: 452k Expected: 1815k Previous: 415k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-26
Why the Prolonged Fall in EUR/CHF May Not Yet Be Over

Why the Prolonged Fall in EUR/CHF May Not Yet Be Over

2020-02-26 16:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

EUR/CHF price analysis:

  • EUR/CHF has been falling within a well-defined downward-sloping channel on the charts since the middle of December last year.
  • It is now back to levels last seen in the Summer of 2015, a few months after the ‘flash crash’.
  • Moreover, there are few signs yet that the trend lower is over, and the 1.05 level is now a reasonable downside target.

EUR/CHF Outlook: Further downside possible

Losses in the EUR/CHF cross over the past 11 weeks have been dramatic, with the price dropping from above 1.10 to only just above 1.06. Over the last two weeks it has stabilized but that may well prove to have been just a pause for breath before a further decline.

As the chart below shows, the pair is trading within a well-defined downward-sloping channel and this week hit its lowest level since July 2015, six months after the Swiss Franc’s so-called “flash crash”. Now it is close to the channel’s resistance line and a drop back to the middle of the channel around 1.0550 is possible.

A further fall to channel support – currently at 1.05 – would then be on the cards, with the “round number” an attractive target.

EUR/CHF Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 3, 2019 – February 26, 2020)

Latest EUR/CHF price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Note that the RSI at the bottom of the chart is back above 30 so, after the recent pause for breath, is no longer in oversold territory. Moreover, if the price were to break above the channel resistance line it would still need to break above the 20-day moving average 1.0647 and the 50-day moving average at 1.0717 to make further progress.

EUR/CHF BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 22% -1%
Weekly -7% 9% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Technicals aside, note too that the Swiss Franc is benefiting as a safe haven from the risk-off mood in the markets caused by the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, speculation is growing that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates this year to offset economic weakness in the Eurozone. The overnight index swaps market currently suggests a 94% chance of a 10 basis points rate reduction by year-end.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/SEK Price Could Rally Further Within Long-Term Downtrend
EUR/SEK Price Could Rally Further Within Long-Term Downtrend
2019-12-19 17:10:00
EUR/GBP Outlook Worsens as Dovish BoE Lifts Cross Only Modestly
EUR/GBP Outlook Worsens as Dovish BoE Lifts Cross Only Modestly
2019-11-07 15:50:00
Bullish Triangle Pattern Developing on USD Index Price Chart
Bullish Triangle Pattern Developing on USD Index Price Chart
2019-07-11 14:40:00
EURUSD Price Outlook: Trend Higher Likely to Persist
EURUSD Price Outlook: Trend Higher Likely to Persist
2019-06-27 15:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.