Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Martin Essex

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

USD price, news and analysis:

  • A symmetrical triangle pattern is developing on the USD index chart.
  • Following a move higher, that often foreshadows a continuation of the upward trend.

Symmetrical triangle a boost for USD bulls

A bullish symmetrical triangle pattern appears to be developing on the USD index price chart, and after a move higher that often leads to a further advance. It can be seen on the daily chart below.

USD Index Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 1 – July 11, 2019)

Latest US Dollar price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

If a break higher does occur, the target would be almost two points above the price when the downward-sloping resistance line is breached. That is based on the gap between the support and resistance lines on June 25, when the recent low of 95.33 was reached. The resistance line then checked in a 97.31, a difference of 1.98.

Note, however, that a break downwards is also possible so USD bulls would be wise to place a stop just below the upward-sloping support line. In the case of a break lower, the target would be 1.98 below the price at which the breakout occurs. USD bears should therefore consider a stop just above the pattern’s resistance line.

Looking for longer-term forecasts for USD? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex