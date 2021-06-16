NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-06-16 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats Ahead of FOMC, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Lower
2021-06-16 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Lower as Traders Eye FOMC For Tapering Clues
2021-06-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Retreats to Support Ahead of Pivotal FOMC Meeting
2021-06-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Boosted As UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-06-16 06:24:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-06-16 09:30:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • On to I Might Be Wrong and Hunting Bears by Radiohead
  • Yellen comments seem like a trial balloon pre-FOMC Not that FX markets care; $EURUSD inside day; $DXY, $USDJPY, $GBPUSD all within +/-0.2% of daily open.
  • - Sees transitory influences on inflation, adding that inflation will decline over time
  • US Treasury Secretary Yellen says we are monitoring inflation very carefully and take it seriously - current burst of inflation reflects the difficult of reopening economy that has been shutdown - we are taking steps to address bottlenecks afflicting the economy right not
  • Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd now.
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GhCvNpdh2E
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.29% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: -0.09% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E3ncs0dG7P
  • $NQ bid at the open, looks like little fear of a Fed surprise at this point. Nasdaq 100 up a little under 9% from the low on the minutes release in mid-May (from April rate decision) https://t.co/nbtLNLE3pq
  • EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting as it bounces back from the 50-Day SMA (1.2104). Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/FTPd6MfHDz https://t.co/Cu2r2QD2A5
  • ...I could probably stay on the CCR catalogue to represent various possible outcomes from the Fed. I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Who'll Stop the Rain, I Put a Spell On You, Fortunate Son...
NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

Justin McQueen, Analyst

NOKSEK Price Analysis & News

  • NOK Likely to Rise if Norges Bank Signals September Hike
  • NOK/SEK Cheap vs Oil and Spreads

The Norges Bank are due to provide their latest monetary policy report (0900BST, June 17th) and while no change is expected, the focus will be on the central bank’s signalling on when there will be rate lift off. After the central bank announced in March that interest rates are likely to rise in H2 2021, the debate has now shifted towards whether that rise will take place in September (Q3) or December (Q4).

DATA: Economic data remains robust for the Norwegian economy, the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.3%, lower than the Norges Bank’s projections had assumed. That said, while growth contracted in Q1 and inflation has slipped in recent, this is in line with the central bank’s forecast and with regional survey’s revised higher annual wage growth in 2021 to 2.7% from 2.3%, inflation risks are tilted to the upside. Alongside this, oil prices have continued to go from strength to strength with Brent crude futures trading at multi-year highs. That in mind, this would argue for a rate hike in Q3.

NOKSEK is trading at rather cheap levels against both oil prices and interest rate differentials, therefore highlighting value in the cross heading in the Norges Bank. Elsewhere, positioning does not appear to be an issue either as weekly FX flows show that foreign banks (proxy for speculative flows) have been consistent NOK seller sellers over the past six weeks.

NOKSEK vs Oil and Rate Differentials

NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

Source: Refinitiv

NOK Weekly FX Flows

NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

NOKSEK Technicals

NOK/SEK Bullish: First G10 Central Bank to Hike Rates

DailyFX Education: A trading journal is an important tool for a trader at any level. It will help you identify your trading style as well as evaluate your thought process and review your past behaviours.For more on a trading journal, check out the link below.

Trading Journal: What it is and How to Create One

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF Bullish: Euro Bulls Eye Flash PMIs and ECB
EUR/CHF Bullish: Euro Bulls Eye Flash PMIs and ECB
2021-05-17 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing
EUR/GBP Bearish: The Vaccine Trade is in Full Swing
2021-01-21 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Weakness Ahead on Dovish BoC and Trade War Escalation
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Weakness Ahead on Dovish BoC and Trade War Escalation
2019-08-16 08:30:00
GBPUSD Price Outlook: Risk of Sterling Flash Crash Trendline Support
GBPUSD Price Outlook: Risk of Sterling Flash Crash Trendline Support
2019-05-22 10:13:00
Advertisement