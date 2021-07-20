USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-20 21:30:00
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
2021-07-20 18:30:00
Market Sentiment Poor: Gold, JPY May Climb Further on Risk Aversion | Webinar
2021-07-20 11:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-07-20 22:20:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/20/us-dollar-outlook-usd-might-weaken-if-covid-fears-abate.html $DXY #Forex #Trading https://t.co/vd5tN1pPnQ
  • Crude oil prices collapsed on Monday despite an OPEC+ breakthrough, driven by Covid-induced demand woes. Meanwhile, Gold is at odds with a stronger US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. Get your #crudeoil market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/H1vmag8d1k https://t.co/1H6WGsMz2k
  • Hello traders! I will unfortunately be cancelling today's webinar on 'what do other traders buy/sell bets say about price trends' But, I will be aiming to host this session next week at the usual time of 0:00 GMT on Wednesday the 28th Apologies for the inconvenience!
  • Crude oil broke beneath a key trendline from March 2020 after reversing around the $67 mark. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/PqcYSfeRSZ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gMC4qAkN4s
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: S&P 500 Rebounds as Netflix Kicks Off FAANG Earnings $NFLX $SPX $SPY $ES_F $ZB_F Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/20/SP-500-Rebounds-as-Netflix-Kicks-Off-FAANG-Earnings.html https…
  • In this week's episode of the @macrosetup with @GuyAdami and @RiskReversal we talk dip-buying, crude oil, bitcoin and the odd's the @Bucks win it all in 6! Check out the full video and my thoughts on crude oil here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/20/Crude-Oil-Price-Forecast-Delta-Variant-Concerns-Spark-Sharp-Reversal---The-Macro-Setup.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami and @RiskReversal back with guest @PeterHanksFX from @DailyFX talk - Investors buy the dip - Gold: Crude swoon spurs…
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.55% Silver: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tR3dYRuiiV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.19%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vFk7fOqorl
USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURGBP Talking Points:

  • This week’s volatility has been a surprise but it will be a struggle to keep up the tempo of the ambitious moves that seemed to center on risk
  • I like USDJPY on the bearish side with its combo of technical range, potential of Dollar restraint and positioning should risk aversion managed to return
  • GBPUSD’s break lower is a good contrarian take should the Dollar manage to run, but EURGBP may also have corollary appeal

The sharp jump in volatility this week certainly defied the economic docket and seasonal expectations of yours truly. And, I would enjoy seeing a persistent swell of activity to generate a broader field of opportunities in these recently troubled markets, but it still seems unlikely until we can pull off a high-correlation and aggressive market tumble. It is with that skepticism in mind that I’m considering opportunities across the market. Starting with USDJPY, this pair can perform under multiple scenarios. I like the short-side below 110 ideally, but it would be a move all the way back up to 111 that would put off the downside potential to clearly indicate any intention of meaningful bear effort has been snuffed. Given the average pace these past months, this would be setup that could take weeks to play out if volatility does indeed die down for the foreseeable future. That said, there is a larger multi-year congestion that is playing out here and caters to the general difficult to develop a range. My skepticism over the Dollar’s run plays well on this view, but if risk aversion were to manage a second wind, it would likely pull this pair down as Yen outpaces Dollar on sentiment downdrafts short of sheer panic. Progressive levels of support from 107.50 (swing low), 107 (50% Fib of 2021 range) and 106 (former range high and 61.8% Fib) should be considered for bearish progress with an understanding that the further out it is, the longer it could take to get there.

Chart of USDJPY with 100-Day Moving Average (Daily)

USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If the Dollar does manage to break convention and find meaningful traction, it is good to have an alternative ready to go. In such an event, I remain dubious that USDJPY would be the best option for further move to the upside given how much deviation it has seen relative to its Dollar peers over the past. For the purposes of a bullish Greenback scenario, I will push aside USDCAD and AUDUSD despite how significant their recent breaks because the monetary policy considerations are a headwind that could readily return if monetary policy is the foundation of traction. Alternatively, GBPUSD’s break below its trendline support at 1.3750 and the subsequent move below the 200-day moving average has extended despite greater hesitation elsewhere. This was a major break, but it was one in the context of a move back into a larger range. I don’t like an active position from current levels since I have a bearish volatility and general Dollar view. However, if we clear 1.3500 as a major resistance through 2020 or bounce and hold below support in the 1.3700/3750 area, I think there could be potential. At that point, I will revisit and consider the levels.

Chart of GBPUSD with 100-day and 200-day Moving Averages (Daily)

USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Speaking of the Sterling, a slide for the currency may be its own motivation. EURGBP is the second most liquid of the Pound crosses and it managed a break from a tighten channel and the 100-day moving average above 0.8600 yesterday. This may appeal the short-term trader, but I am looking for the bigger move and the clearance from the most restrictive range in 7 years. The past 100-day historical range is the most constrained since May 2014. If we managed a break above 0.8700, an approximate 100 point backstop and a time frame of over two weeks may allow for movement higher in the order of 200-300 points.

Chart of EURGBP with 100-day Moving Average and 100-Day Historical Range (Daily)

USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Recovery and Stretched Currencies Before Volatililty Shift
Pound Recovery and Stretched Currencies Before Volatililty Shift
2018-08-29 19:36:00
Dollar Options for a Clear Bearing
Dollar Options for a Clear Bearing
2018-06-28 03:53:00
Finding Trades that Avoid Trade Wars is Difficult
Finding Trades that Avoid Trade Wars is Difficult
2018-06-21 03:57:00
Fundamental Charge to Technical Cues for Aussie, EUR/USD, EURCHF
Fundamental Charge to Technical Cues for Aussie, EUR/USD, EURCHF
2018-04-23 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bullish