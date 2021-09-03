News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
2021-09-03 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Surges Post-NFP – XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-09-03 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar remains vulnerable to its ASEAN counterparts, with downtrends increasingly in play between USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7uI6xpXy8f https://t.co/b10Q6n0Glz
  • Gold prices surged more than 9% off the August lows with the rally now probing a major resistance hurdle post-NFPs. Get your gold weekly forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rj5kTFw8Wp https://t.co/O8t7vQf0tC
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/frrUu91rbe
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.61% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Wg1XQraEMj
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.42% Gold: 1.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/W12JzX0tpP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.30%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0dBA53ZaQO
  • Gold is poised for a near-term breakout heading into the close of the week with the immediate focus on a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance- major event risk on tap tomorrow. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Lb6K1uCacu https://t.co/OB1RTXOXlh
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.04% US 500: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MAvAbityWY
  • RT @FxWestwater: Latest #CFTC COT shows speculators' long positions in the Australian Dollar fell to lowest since June 15. Non-commercial l…
  • Wow, volume has generally deflated across the board, but the more recent wave of fad ETFs: $SPCX (SPACs); $BUZZ (social sentiment); $INFL (companies that do well in high inflation) and $FOMO (emerging trends) have seen their respective volumes all but collapse
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:

This week saw the US Dollar continue to sell-off, and next week brings a series of Central Bank announcements into the fold. With expectations around the Fed softening due to a combination of both increasing covid numbers and labor market weakness, next week will bring the RBA, BoC and ECB into the mix so we’ll be able to see how each of those Central Banks are planning on moving forward.

In the USD, I had looked for mean reversion in Q3 in our most recent forecast. That’s continued to show with prices continuing to pullback after the abysmal NFP report that was released on Friday.

The USD is now testing a big support level, plotted around 91.93, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011-2017 major move. The next key level below that is around 91.51, which is the current four-month-low in the USD. And beyond that, there’s a confluent zone around 91.32. On the resistance side of the USD, prior support around 92.25 looms just overhead. Beyond that, another prior spot of support exists at 92.46, after which the 92.80-92.90 zone comes into play.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Fresh Highs – ECB on Deck

Next week brings the European Central Bank into the fold, and the Euro has been rallying in advance. EUR/USD set a fresh two-month-high this morning after Non-farm Payrolls, albeit barely; and prices promptly pulled back after.

The resistance zone in question is a familiar one as I looked at it ahead of the NFP release, and it spans from 1.1885-1.1900. Another big resistance zone is overhead, from 1.1965-1.2000, and beyond that is another key zone spanning from around 1.2133-1.2167.

On the support side of EUR/USD, prior resistance levels remain nearby: The zone around 1.1856 could function as an ‘s1’ type of support, while 1.1797 could serve as an ‘s2.’ For ‘s3,’ traders can choose between either 1.1750 or the zone from 1.1709-1.1736, which ultimately is what helped to catch the low in the pair a few weeks ago.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Remains of Interest for Bearish USD Plays

There’s no Central Bank rate decision out of the UK next week but I’m including GBP/USD as I think it remains of interest for bearish continuation scenarios in the USD. I had looked at the pair a few different times over the past week with similar motive: On Tuesday, I pointed out an ascending triangle formation that I was following for a breakout, which cleared later in the week.

To learn more about the ascending triangle, check out DailyFX Education

The pair caught another bullish run after NFP and, eventually, traded above the Fibonacci level that I had talked about at 1.3879. That test helped to mark a fresh three-week-high, and that keeps the door open for bullish continuation in the pair. The next level up on my chart is around 1.3950, after which the 1.4000 psychological level comes into play. I’m spanning that up to a Fibonacci level at 1.4039 to create a zone. On the underside of price action, resistance from that ascending triangle can now be re-purposed as support, and that’s from around 1.3750-1.3768. A bit-lower is a confluent zone of Fibonacci levels, and that rests from 1.3659-1.3678.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD: Hanging by a Thread, BoC On Deck

USD/CAD was somewhat surprising in the early part of the week: Even as the US Dollar was selling off, USD/CAD was holding a support trendline fairly well. Buyers eventually gave in and prices in the pair eventually moved-lower, but going into the weekend USD/CAD remains supported at the key psychological level of 1.2500.

To learn more about psychological levels, please check out DailyFX Education

Next week could be big for CAD: Wednesday brings a rate decision and Friday brings jobs numbers. This can keep the pair on the move. In terms of support, the next stop below that 1.2500 figure is around 1.2439, after which a Fibonacci level comes into play at 1.2386. On the resistance side of the pair, 1.2565 looms overhead, after which 1.2621 comes back into play.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Primed for RBA

The Australian Dollar has been in the midst of a remarkable turn-around. I had followed the pair earlier in the summer for bullish USD plays and as that Dollar strength was playing in, AUD/USD was falling over. But support played in at a key spot a couple of weeks ago and since then, it’s been a one-way train.

Will the RBA wave the red flag in front of bulls next week? The next major spot of resistance overhead is around the .7500 big figure, and beyond that is a Fibonacci level at .7574. Above that, .7650 is a reference point for me, as well, taken from prior price action. Underneath current price action, the nearest spot of support that I’m following is around .7405, after which .7345 comes into the picture. After that, a major psychological level at .7250 could be looked to as an ‘s3’ type of support.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

AUDUSD Daily Price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-12 18:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bullish