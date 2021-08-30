News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Weakens as Dovish Fed Lifts Stocks, Bonds, Commodities and Other Currencies. Where To From Here?
2021-08-30 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin taking a breather after the robust runup through July and August. Price currently consolidating below key $50k level $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/QFStZXzoQz
  • USD/CAD starts the week with a support test. The pair held a big spot of support last week even as USD was selling-off. Can bulls hold sellers at bay? Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/2X7kqwIB3b https://t.co/8LyRTI0YTO
  • Fed's Mester: - Once the Fed begins to taper, monetary policy will still remain accommodative - Labor market is not yet at maximum employment
  • Fed's Mester: - Inflation criteria for interest rate hike has not been met yet - In terms of substantial further progress on employment and inflation, the US economy is essentially there
  • EUR/GBP continues to find support in the form of the 8-day moving average, with the pair remaining just below 0.8580 $EURGBP https://t.co/tNyoZcgH9w
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/08/30/usd-us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-eurusd-gbp-usd-gbpusd-usd-cad-usdcad-aud-usd-audusd.html https://t.co/hqJ5FLIfkf
  • WTI crude continues to push higher, reclaiming the $69 handle with near-term resistance just overhead $WTI $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/EZxHdTADrf
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Silver: -0.25% Gold: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dRu2rMgtOP
  • AUD/USD hovering below 0.7300 as Covid-related headwinds persist $AUDUSD https://t.co/pc4VWxHN9J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IJwqybaJVo
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar is holding support after last week’s Powell-induced pullback.
  • This week brings a few high-impact USD releases but, NFP on Friday is likely going to be the big driver as this is the last such report that the FOMC will see ahead of the September rate decision.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The focus is squarely on this Friday’s Non-farm Payrolls for indication of just how quickly the Fed might be looking to start tapering asset purchases. As Jerome Powell said last Friday, the economy has met the marker for ‘significant further progress’ in terms of inflation; but in terms of employment, the economy isn’t quite there yet according to the head of the FOMC, and this puts even more focus on jobs numbers.

This Friday’s NFP report is the last such report that the Fed will get to see before the September rate decision, which is a quarterly rate decision as the bank will also be furnishing updated guidance and projections. The wide thought is that if the bank is, in fact, looking to taper asset purchases by the end of 2021, that September rate decision will likely be important for the FOMC telling us when and how they’re planning on doing it.

If Friday’s jobs report falls flat, there’s even more motive for the Fed to stay loose and passive, kicking the can on taper into 2022 and this could lead to some aggressive USD-weakness.

To learn more about Non-farm Payrolls, check out DailyFX Education

At this point, the US Dollar is holding on to a short-term bearish trend while the longer-term trend does retain some element of bullishness, looking back to the June/July lows that remain about 3% away.

The current USD setup is showing resistance at a prior spot of support, taken from around 92.80-92.90. A bit lower is another big spot of resistance and this is the same spot that caught the mid-August swing-low, and that’s around 92.45 with a couple of different Fibonacci levels.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Fresh Three-Week-High

As the US Dollar sold off last week on the back of Powell’s comments, EUR/USD pushed up to a fresh three-week-high, finding resistance at a familiar spot on the chart around the 1.1800 level. A shallow pullback to start this week was met with support at prior resistance, taken from around 1.1780, with buyers pushing price action right back into the resistance zone.

This keeps the door open for bullish short-term themes, targeting the 1.1856 area, which has few different support/resistance items in rather tight proximity.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Support Catches at Fibonacci Zone

I had looked at this one last week ahead of the late-week fireworks, and the jist was trying to catch higher-low support for bullish drives. The zone that I was following spans between two confluent Fibonacci levels running from 1.3649-1.3678; the latter of which came into play on Thursday, helping to set the low in the pair.

As USD weakness filtered into GBP/USD around Powell’s Friday comments, the pair pushed up to a fresh weekly high but was unable to put in much distance beyond the 1.3768 level. This level stands as resistance in the early part of this week, and horizontal resistance combined with the higher-lows, which gives the appearance of an ascending triangle over the past week keeps the door open for bullish breakout potential in the pair.

To learn more about the ascending triangle, check out DailyFX Education

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBP/USD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Holding Support at a Big Spot

I’ve just published an article to take a deeper look into USD/CAD, and last week’s fireworks helped to push prices in the pair back to a key spot of support.

There was a quick touch down to a fresh weekly low to start this week, so there may be some brewing bearish potential; but at this point, USD/CAD is holding above a trendline that originates off of the June lows, while also holding in a big spot on the chart that spans from the psychological level of 1.2500 up to a Fibonacci zone from 1.2621-1.2632.

To learn more about trendlines or psychological levels, please check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Eight-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Recovers from Spill

On the long side of the US Dollar, AUD/USD remains a potential option. When USD-strength was raging in mid-August, AUD/USD was falling aggressively. The pair did pull up before testing the .7000 psychological level, and prices have snapped back aggressively since then.

At this point, AUD/USD is catching resistance at a confluent spot on the chart, taken from a batch of prior swing-lows. This runs from around .7290-.7317. But something to consider on the short-side of the pair at the moment is the bearish trendline that connects July and mid-August swing highs. There was a temporary breach of that level last Friday but prices have since sunk back-below. So for short-term strategies looking at a reversal of last week’s move, defense of this resistance will be key.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

AUDUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-12 18:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed