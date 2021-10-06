US Dollar May Rise vs. Yuan as China Worries Mount: Q4 Top Trades

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Blows Through Resistance on Way to Seven Year Highs
2021-10-05 19:40:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-10-05 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound has broken lower against USD and CAD but consolidated against NZD recently. Will GBP/NZD be the next to break? Get your market update here:https://t.co/MyCtNvLlyi https://t.co/34ntOfLthP
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/06/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-Climbs-After-RBNZ-Rate-Hike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/svsR…
  • [corr] $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show 1 hike is fully priced in for Feb, and 86% chance of another one But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/eisPPW5UPT
  • $AUDNZD also little changed after the #RBNZ Remains above the September low as we have seen some degree of RBNZ hawkish bets fade relative to RBA Watching those 20- and 50-day SMAs, Golden Cross may form in the coming sessions https://t.co/Za7Bhp9IuE https://t.co/14OX1VFMy5
  • $NZDUSD swings after the #RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points (as widely expected) Fairly muted reaction I would say overall OIS probabilities (according to BBG) show a 90% chance of another hike at the February meeting But of course will be largely driven by new data https://t.co/90TUaxu5c9
  • RBNZ says level of house prices are unsustainable, headline CPI to rise above 4% in near-term before easing -BBG
  • RBNZ: Capacity pressures remain evident, particularly for jobs. Risk that capacity bottlenecks become more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Future moves contingent on medium-term CPI, jobs outlook. Cost pressures are becoming more persistent -BBG
  • RBNZ: Further removal of stimulus expected over time, appropriate to keep reducing level of monetary stimulus -BBG #RBNZ #NZD $NZDUSD
  • 🇳🇿 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
US Dollar May Rise vs. Yuan as China Worries Mount: Q4 Top Trades

US Dollar May Rise vs. Yuan as China Worries Mount: Q4 Top Trades

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US DOLLAR, CHINESE YUAN, USD/CNH – Q4 TOP TRADES

  • US Dollar may reverse downtrend vs. Yuan as China outlook darkens
  • Beijing juggling slowing economy, financial stress and testy geopolitics
  • Head and Shoulders setup at key support may mark USD/CNH bottom

An increasingly troubling economic and geopolitical backdrop in China may see the Yuan reverse its spirited uptrend against the US Dollar. The currency tellingly rose alongside global shares amid the market-wide recovery from peak-panic lows at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

That isn’t surprising: China’s economy is highly geared to the global business cycle, so it seems sensible that it would attract capital flows pouring out of the safety of the US Dollar’s boundless liquidity and searching for returns. A change in course may now be afoot.

Official and private-sector PMI surveys agree that the post-Covid recovery in Chinese growth peaked in November 2020. Performance has deteriorated since, with steady slowdown along the way to a contraction in manufacturing- and service-sector activity recorded in August.

The downturn has put pressure on financial stability. Credit spreads began to rapidly deteriorate in June. They are now nearly back to the strained funding conditions of March 2020, when worries about the pandemic seemed most acute. That property giant Evergrande suddenly seemed to be on the verge of default in September is a case in point.

Economic troubles have come alongside a sterner posture from Beijing. A thaw in US-China relations does not seem to have materialized with the ascent of the Biden administration in Washington DC following a tense four years under the leadership of Donald Trump. Frictions with Europe, Japan and Australia – among others – continue to simmer.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have taken a pointedly harder regulatory line, moving with particular zeal to clip the wings of ascendant technology companies and their high-profile bosses. That along with a seemingly tightening mainland grip on Hong Kong has spooked investors and local shares have duly dropped.

Inconveniently for China’s policymakers, the economic soft patch has been hit just as the Federal Reserve begins to lay the foundation for tapering expansive monetary stimulus. That portends a global upshift in borrowing costs ahead. Vast parts of a massive fiscal backstop for the Covid-struck economy are also nearing expiry.

This reflects relative US economic strength. While activity growth has slowed since peaking in May 2021, the pace of nonfarm expansion remains well above the average in recent history. It also amounts to stronger headwinds for China’s economy just as it can ill afford them.

USD/CNH Technical Analysis

One way to trade this narrative is via an upturn in USD/CNH, the US unit’s pairing against the free-floating “offshore” version of the the Chinese Yuan (as opposed ot CNY, the heavily managed “onshore”expression of China’s currency). Prices may be bottoming as a bullish Head and Shoulders pattern emerges at trend support dating back to early 2014.

Overcoming initial swing-high resistance levels at 6.5285 and 6.5876 may amount to confirmation of reversal, setting the stage for a push higher to challenge the inflection zone capped near the 6.70 figure. This has been pivotal barrier since 2015, with a break above it conjuring up visions of long-lasting USD appreciation.

USD/CNH weekly chart

USD/CNH weekly chart created with TradingView, prepared by Ilya Spivak

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head of Greater Asia at DailyFX

Contact Ilya via @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Fall Further vs. British Pound as Key Support Gives Way
Euro May Fall Further vs. British Pound as Key Support Gives Way
2021-03-31 09:37:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point
2020-02-12 05:42:00
NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise
NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise
2020-02-04 07:53:00
Australian Dollar May Fall vs Yen as RBA Bets, Charts Line Up
Australian Dollar May Fall vs Yen as RBA Bets, Charts Line Up
2020-01-22 10:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH