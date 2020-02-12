USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2020-02-12 06:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-02-12 03:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/lXkLyumzqS
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (JAN P), Actual: -35.6% Expected: N/A Previous: -33.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2020/02/12/USDCAD-Technical-Analysis-Canadian-Dollar-at-a-Turning-Point.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USDCAD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/MzRtakOJkP
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (JAN P) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -33.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/rdHQsOLR6c
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 86.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rIiJnu7q36
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.85% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UZzsQt6P50
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.23% US 500: 0.23% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C45MltXw9z
  • Singapore retail sales -3.4% y/y in December versus -2.5% expected and from -4.2% in November -BBG $USDSGD #ASEAN
  • #Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/SwQE8CsuIp
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point

2020-02-12 05:42:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Talking POINTS

  • Break of Falling Wedge resistance hints USD/CAD uptrend is resuming
  • Evening Star candle setup, range resistance beckon further confirmation
  • Retail trader sentiment studies suggest that buyers have the upper hand

The Canadian Dollar may be setting up for the next stage in a long-term decline against its US cousin. USD/CAD broke through the upper boundary of a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern, suggesting that over a year of consolidation has given way to resumption of the rise from September 2017 lows.

Confirmation is still needed however as prices rest squarely ahead of range resistance in the 1.3328-45 area. This barrier has capped upside progress for the better part of 6 months. A daily close above that would suggest buyers have reclaimed the initiative in earnest, broadly exposing the next major threshold at 1.3521.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point

USD/CAD daily chart created with TradingView

Zooming in a bit closer however, the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern at resistance warns that further gains may yet be aborted. This too requires further confirmation however, with a daily close below rising trendline support establishing the 2020 uptrend needed to neutralize upward pressure.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point

USD/CAD daily chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar price, retail trader sentiment

Retail trader data shows 13.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.35 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.11% lower than yesterday and 12.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.31% higher than yesterday and 48.00% higher from last week.

IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator. That traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD may continue to rise.Traders are more net-short than yesterday and compared to last week. Taken together, current sentiment and recent changes hints at a stronger bullish trading bias.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise
NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise
2020-02-04 07:53:00
Australian Dollar May Fall vs Yen as RBA Bets, Charts Line Up
Australian Dollar May Fall vs Yen as RBA Bets, Charts Line Up
2020-01-22 10:33:00
Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out
Euro May Fall Against Japanese Yen If Chart Setup Plays Out
2020-01-17 10:07:00
EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes
EUR/JPY Chart Hints Prices May Fall as 2-Year Downtrend Resumes
2019-12-20 08:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.