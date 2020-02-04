We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise

2020-02-04 07:53:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Talking POINTS

  • New Zealand Dollar makes good on H&S topping pattern, drops to 70.00
  • Break of trend support from late August suggests downtrend is resuming
  • Long-term trend dynamics hint that a move below 65.00 may be brewing

The New Zealand Dollar turned lower against the Japanese Yen as expected, making good on a Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) topping pattern. Confirmation of the setup on a close below its neckline at 71.73 was followed by a move downward to its implied extension point near the 70.00 figure.

The move violated the series of higher lows set from late August lows, suggesting a nearly five-month recovery has given way a bearish reversal with scope for follow-through. Near-term support is in the 69.69-70.03 inflection zone. A daily close below that is likely to expose the 68.87-69.00 price band next.

Recently broken upward-sloping support from late August has been recast as near-term resistance beginning at 70.87. However, establishing a foothold back above 71.73 is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing immediate selling pressure.

New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

NZD/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Zooming out to the monthly chart, NZD/JPY is seen recoiling from resistance guiding prices lower since late 2014 to produce an ominous-looking Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. This suggests the next leg in the long-term downtrend may be about to get underway.

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise

NZD/JPY monthly chart created with TradingView

Averaging the depth of prior downswings within the current phase of the structural decline – a move that began in mid-2017 – hints at a 12.2 percent baseline estimate of what an on-coming leg lower might look like. That would put prices at 7-year lows under the 65.00 figure.

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis: Yen Snaps 5-Month NZ Dollar Rise

NZD/JPY monthly chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

